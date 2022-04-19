PUBLIC NOTICE: CANCELLED – Yonkers IDA Public Hearings – Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Will Instead Be Rescheduled

CANCELLED

(WILL BE RESCHEDULED)

YONKERS, NY — April 19, 2022 — The City of Yonkers, Industrial Development Agency was to hold a Public Hearing that was intended to be held today, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 but the Public Hearing has been cancelled.

The intent was to discuss the following items:

1) Warburton Ave Apartments LLC at 3:00 p.m.

2) The Plant Manor LLC at 3:30 p.m.

The Public Hearing is CANCELLED, but will be RESCHEDULED

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit::www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

Warburton Ave Apartments LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/YIDA-Conifer-Warburton-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-4874-2103-3498-1.pdf

The Plant Manor

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/YIDA-The-Plant-Manor-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-2022-4878-2283-4714-1.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com