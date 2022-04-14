PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:20 P.M., DST at the IDA Office, 470 Nepperhan Ave., Ste., 200, Yonkers, NY 10701

YONKERS, NY — April 14, 2022 — Public Notice regarding the upcoming Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting scheduled to be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:20 P.M., DST. The meeting will be held at the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) Office Conference Room at 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701.

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com<http://www.yedcorp.com> for notices.

Link to the slated Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-4-2022-.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com 