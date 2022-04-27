PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Special Board Meeting – Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:30 p.m., DST Via Zoom

Public Notice

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

will be held on

THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 at 12:30 p.m., DST Via Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86091058974?pwd=NFNMbTV0ZngvMnJMcnFJbTloeXNmZz09

# # #

Meeting ID: 860 9105 8974

Passcode: 746980

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,86091058974#,,,,*746980# US (New York)

+13017158592,,86091058974#,,,,*746980# US (Washington DC)

# # #

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 860 9105 8974

Passcode: 746980

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kccR4PSWax

# # # # #

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com for notices

Link to Notices:

Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/YEDC-Draft-Special-Meeting-Agenda-4-28-2022-1.pdf

Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Meeting-Materials-2.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 |Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com

 