PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA (YIDA) Public Hearings – Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the IDA Office – 470 Nepperhan Ave., Suite 200, Yonkers NY 10701

YONKERS, NY — April 14, 2022 — The City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) Public Hearings Will Be Held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 with respect to the following:

 

Warburton Avenue Apartments LLC at 3:00 p.m., DST; 

and

The Plant Manor LLC at 3:30 p.m., DST.

Hearings will be held at …

The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) Office Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

Link to Notices:

Warburton Ave Apartments LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/YIDA-Conifer-Warburton-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-4874-2103-3498-1.pdf

The Plant Manor LLC

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/YIDA-The-Plant-Manor-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-2022-4878-2283-4714-1.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701  | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com