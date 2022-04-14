PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Industrial Development (YIDA) Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:00 P.M., DST at the IDA Office – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Ste. 200, Yonkers NY 10701

YONKERS, NY — April 14, 2022 — The City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency has issued a Public Notice advising they will engage in a Regular Board of Directors Meeting to be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:00 P.M.

The YIDA meeting will be held at the… Yonkers IDA Office

Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200

Yonkers, New York 10701

For assistance please contact: 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notices

Agenda is defined as follows – https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/IDA-Draft-Agenda-4-2022-.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650.