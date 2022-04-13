Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Offering Mobile Constituent Services in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY —April 13, 2022 — YONKERS, NY – Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D. (NY-16) and Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS-AD90-Yonkers) announced that their offices are hosting mobile constituent services in Yonkers to assist neighbors who need both local and federal assistance.

Residents in Yonkers will be able to meet with representatives from both Congressman Bowman’s office and Assemblyman Sayegh’s office at Assemblyman Sayegh’s Yonkers office to receive assistance with local and federal concerns. Residents can meet with both offices on Wednesdays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Assemblyman Sayegh’s office is located at 35 Grassy Sprain Rd # 406B, Yonkers, NY 10710.

No appointment is necessary for residents to seek aid. Constituent services available with Congressman Bowman’s office include help with federal agencies such as The Social Security Administration, The Department of Veteran Affairs, The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). To provide additional support on Citizenship and Immigration issues, Neighbors Link will assist when an inquiry exceeds the scope of services provided by our offices.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the United States is poised to welcome 100,000 refugees and with Yonkers home to one of the largest Ukrainian American communities in the country, it is anticipated refugees will be arriving and will need assistance.

Constituent services with Assemblyman Sayegh’s office include Unemployment Insurance, Licensing, DMV, State Grants, Utilities, Consumer issues and Energy Conservation Programs.

“Our priority is making peoples’ lives easier – especially as we continue living through this pandemic with the costs of living and prices increasing in addition to other very real concerns impacting families and individuals,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D. (NY-16) and Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS-AD90-Yonkers). “People still need assistance applying for various relief programs, help with getting updates on their small business loans or immigration applications and in some cases need a little extra help finding a job or emergency housing. We are here to make sure every person in our communities feels supported and receives the attention they need for their most pressing issues.”

“Combining Assembly and Congressional staff in this effort enhances our ability to help neighbors who need help navigating State and Federal agencies and programs,” said Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers). “This service to residents is a major part of what my Assembly Office does every day and we are always ready to help.”

Karin Anderson Ponzer, Director of Neighbors Link Community Law Practice said, “It is often incredibly difficult for people to navigate the complex bureaucratic immigration system of the federal government. At Neighbors Link we know the painful and complicated processes that immigrants must face when working with federal agencies and are thrilled to be partnering with NYS Assemblyman Sayegh to ensure that Yonkers residents have support in accessing critical immigration legal services in their community.”

For more information with Congressman Bowman’s office email bowman.casework@mail.hous.gov or call (914) 371-9220.

For more information with Assemblyman Sayegh’s office email williamsr2@nyassembly.gov or call (914) 779-8805.