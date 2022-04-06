Rep. Jamaal Bowman Files for Re-Election, Submitting Nearly 5k Petition Signatures

Team Bowman was a 100% volunteer effort that collected 4x the required signatures.

YONKERS, NY — April 6, 2022 — After weeks of hitting the streets to collect petition signatures, Rep. Jamaal Bowman has officially filed for re-election in New York’s 16th Congressional District. Rep. Bowman’s field team submitted a total of 4,967 petition signatures yesterday, four times the required number, ultimately guaranteeing his name on the ballot for the June 28th primary. Team Bowman’s field effort was 100% volunteer-based and made up of over 300 volunteers, a clear signal of the people-powered campaign that is backing Rep. Bowman.

“We are fired up! Yesterday, our field team made up of neighbors, teachers, students, parents, old and young — all 100% volunteer-based — submitted close to 5,000 signatures! That’s what you call a people-powered campaign. Together, this amazing diverse coalition of volunteers that share our vision and believe in the work that we are doing, helped us not only reach our goal but surpass it. I am inspired, I am motivated, and I am energized. There is so much work left to do and this proves that together we can make it happen. Now, let’s take this across the finish line,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

Rep. Bowman’s petition team was made up of over 300 volunteers and countless district leaders who collectively knocked on over 6,500 doors. Together, they were able to secure signatures from all throughout the district including the areas of the Bronx, Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Hastings-on-Hudson, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Tuckahoe, Eastchester, White Plains, North Castle, Yorktown, Bedford, Putnam Valley, Carmel, and Somers.

By submitting 4,967 signatures of the 1,250 needed to be on the ballot, Rep. Bowman not only guaranteed his place on the ballot but demonstrated the strength and momentum that still surrounds his campaign even after a year in Congress. Rep. Bowman now heads into the primary election with a strong base of over 300+ volunteers and the organizing muscle needed to fend off any challengers.

About Jamaal Bowman: Congressman Jamaal Bowman was an educator and advocate for public schools for over 20 years and previously served as principal for the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action (CASA), a public middle school he founded in 2009 in the Baychester neighborhood of The Bronx. Rep. Bowman is a life-long New Yorker who lives in Yonkers with his wife and children.

