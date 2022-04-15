The Westchester Tribune edition

VILLAGE of RYE BROOK, NY — April 14, 2022 — “Please allow me to take a moment to introduce myself as the newly elected Mayor of Rye Brook, and thank you for your confidence to all that voted in March. Having grown up in Rye Brook, I understand how incredible a community we are, and how proud our residents are to live here. My wife and I moved back to Rye Brook in 2009, and are taking great pleasure in raising our family here.

“As a Village Trustee for the past nine years, and as Deputy Mayor for the past three years I am very aware of the challenges facing the Village, and what is expected of the Mayor and the Village Board of Trustees. Previous to my board involvement, I had served as the chair of the now-called Sustainability Committee and have volunteered for numerous other organizations outside the Village. Many years of my life have been dedicated to environmental causes, through both my professional and volunteer efforts.

“I want want to thank the other board members, and all who volunteer their time for the betterment of Rye Brook, including those on our various boards and commissions. We are grateful to all community members who give of themselves for the Village. There are regularly openings on these volunteer boards: https://ryebrook.org/boards-and-commissions/ so if you would like to participate, please do not hesitate to email the Administration Office at grivera@ryebrook.org and provide your name, address and area of interest which will be shared with the Village Board.

“The role of Village government is to provide the excellent quality of services that those of us choosing to live in Rye Brook have come to expect. We are very fortunate to have incredible employees in the village, starting with Village Administrator Chris Bradbury. From police, fire, emergency medical services and public works/parks, to the administration department, building department, treasury department, IT, recreation department, seniors program, and more, the Rye Brook Village Staff is committed to serving our residents. We look forward to continuing these high levels of service for years to come.

“The budget process determines what the Village can provide to its residents. Having just completed two budget work sessions, we are proud to announce that once again a budget will be presented that is below the New York State tax cap, while fully preserving the existing level of service to the community. This budget funds the departments listed above, as well as sanitation collection, capital expenditures including road resurfacing and fleet replacement, and the Port Chester-Rye Brook Public Library, among others.

“As we head into the spring holidays I want to wish you greetings for Passover, Easter, and Ramadan. I look forward to continuing to serve Rye Brook in the years to come. “

# # #

Jason A. Klein is Mayor of the Village of Rye Brook, NY – mayor@ryebrook.org