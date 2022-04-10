Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Statement Regarding Passage of the FY2022-2023 NYS Budget

The Ossining Tribune Edition

ALBANY, NY — April 10, 2022 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick released the following statement on the passage of the FY2022-2023 NYS Budget yesterday.

“New York State’s 2022-23 budget enacts a financial plan for the state which will make life a little bit easier for my constituents in the lower Hudson Valley. The budget provides record funding for public schools, pre-K, and childcare, makes a historic investment in combating climate change and protecting our environment, improves public safety, and cuts taxes for middle class and working families. With this budget, New York is strengthening our infrastructure, education, and communities in a fiscally responsible manner.”

SOURCE: Victoria Gearity | Director of Communications | Office of NYS Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick | District 38