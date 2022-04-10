Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Statement Regarding Passage of the FY2022-2023 NYS Budget

Victoria Gearity Archives, Budget, Community, Governance, History, Law, New York State, Ossining, Ossining, NY, People, Politics Leave a Comment

The Ossining Tribune Edition

New York State Senator Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (NYS-D-38) represents the communities of District 38 which covers the vast majority of Rockland County in the northern New York City suburbs, including the towns of Orangetown, Clarkstown, and Ramapo; the district also crosses the Hudson River to incorporate a small part of Ossining in Westchester County.

ALBANY, NY — April 10, 2022 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick released the following statement on the passage of the FY2022-2023 NYS Budget yesterday.

“New York State’s 2022-23 budget enacts a financial plan for the state which will make life a little bit easier for my constituents in the lower Hudson Valley. The budget provides record funding for public schools, pre-K, and childcare, makes a historic investment in combating climate change and protecting our environment, improves public safety, and cuts taxes for middle class and working families. With this budget, New York is strengthening our infrastructure, education, and communities in a fiscally responsible manner.”

###

SOURCE: Victoria Gearity | Director of Communications | Office of NYS Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick | District 38

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.