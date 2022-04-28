The Westchester Tribune Edition

A Quick Look at Summer 2022

NEW YORK, NY — April 28, 2022 — There’s so much to do to properly prepare for summer. Reserve a great beach house. Stock up on books to read surf-side. Switch out all wintry interiors in favor of lighter décor. Open the pool. Close the fireplace. Take up horseback riding and perhaps pickleball. But topping the list is, inarguably, getting your wardrobe locked. Below, see some trends to help inform the season ahead…

At the house of CHANEL, Virginie Viard, the Creative Director, showed a pretty summery deck-chair ticking stripe cut into stiff little 1960s-looking dresses with bold bands of black sequins, creating the trompe l’oeil illusion of a classic Chanel cardigan suit. And, voila, down the runway came a true classic cardigan suit, this in an imaginative pattern incorporating colors of white, yellow, blue, and red on a black background. Fresh, crisp – and just what we want to see from Chanel.

Daniel Lee, BOTTEGA VENETA’s Creative Director, said he asked himself, “What’s American?” It was definitely the sportiest collection he’s shown so far, with tennis whites, dark-rinse jean jackets, skirts and tracksuits engineered in a crosshatch check knit meant to imitate the house signature woven, interlaced motif. His short, fluffy striped dress was pale yellow, striking the right note for summer. The frock was seductive yet tres sweet. Thanks M. Lee, this is just what we need.

Sharing its name with the French term for the luminal moment linking late afternoon and early evening, CINQ à SEPT brings the intriguing tension between day and night to a new advanced contemporary collection. Inspired by the hours between 5 and 7 p.m., when city streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and office desks are abandoned for cocktails and as-yet unknown possibilities, the line embodies a deliberate balance between sophistication and ease, youthful daring and confident allure. A look displaying lots of daring and filled with allure is an insouciant number: dark, wide-leg trousers topped with a 70s-feel tight and revealing scrambled-print blouse of many colors. Easy, fun, nice for twilight hours or, well, anytime!

The spirit of the collection was upbeat. “You want to see life in a more fresh way,” said ELIE SAAB, suggesting that he and his customers were coming out of the dark days of Covid. Gliding down the runway came an inspiration with a special charm made for romantic summer nights: the dress was long to the floor with the obligatory cut-outs at the waist, and wisps of movement in the pleated skirt. All together, the designer’s palette was definitely vibrant, dominated by shades of coral, lime green and blue. Saab said “color is sunshine.” True – and right about now – Sunshine – bring it on!

Something New in the Sun

Some new products to be excited about….

REEF Summer Sandals.

In 1984, two entrepreneurial brothers from South American, Fernando and Santiago Aguerre, founded Reef out of a love for the beach and surfing. Their idea was to create high-quality, super comfortable products that fit the lifestyle they loved. The brothers succeeded royally and their attention to detail and an uncompromising standard of quality has made Reef the most comfortable sandals anybody has ever worn – a symbol of a free and happy lifestyle.

A true ballglove bifold, the NOKONA wallet is made with actual stamps, lacing, punch-holes, and handcrafted with Nokona’s proprietary ballglove leather. This is premium-grade, full-grain steerhide sourced from American ranchers and tanned to exclusive specifications. Wallets are individually cut, stitched, and assembled, giving each one its own unique identity and feel. You can carry America’s pastime right in your pocket!

The signature scent of THE MAKER HOTEL in Hudson, New York – one of the country’s most romantic getaways – offers earthy, evocative candles in enchanting mixes such as eucalyptus, frankincense, cannabis, palo santo, and more. From the makers of the hotel’s founders, Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, the candle containers are ribbed, vintage-inspired, and catch the light beautifully.

Crafted to spark conversation, KLASSE14 offers watches that are clearly designed to make a statement. The timepieces are effortlessly cool – for that person who wants the time on their hands to speak confident volumes. Step up fearless, adventurous individuals – this is for you!

INFAMOUS, the brand known for their internationally-loved swimwear, has now launched a fresh new collection of tracksuits – a range of mix ‘n match so that everyone can have their own unique set. There are fifteen options and infinite combinations – a tracksuit you can customize to your own individual style!

Although we’re bidding a happy goodbye to winter and the cold, don’t forget that it comes around like clockwork every year, so – let me introduce you to the COMFY ORIGINAL WEARABLE BLANKET. ( I promise, you’ll thank me come November!) This wearable blanket gives a super warm and cozy solution for every day of winter including Netflix evenings and even walking the family dog. You’ll be able to crank the heat down and stay nice and warm with this winter must-have. You heard it here.

