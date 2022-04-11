The Biggest Prospects In the 2022’s NFL Draft

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 11, 2022 — It’s April which means one thing if you’re a football fan. That’s right, it’s draft month. The NFL draft begins on April 28 and ends on April 30, giving teams and fans a lot to look forward to. The draft gives teams the chance to bring in new talent to their rosters, with teams competing for the chance to sign the best players each season. The NFL draft has evolved as the league’s growth and popularity have expanded.

Today, the draft is one of the most popular events on every football fan’s calendar and is hotly anticipated by fans all over the world. While the season doesn’t get underway until September, the outcome of the draft can have a major effect on each team’s chances for success. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first pick, giving them a slight advantage over other teams.

Betting on the draft is also possible, allowing fans to bet on which players they think will be first, second, third, fourth, and fifth pick. Betway is currently lists Adien Hutchinson at -275 to be this year’s first overall pick in the NFL draft. Below are some of the biggest prospects of this year’s NFL draft.

Aiden Hutchinson

The current favorite to be this year’s first overall pick, Hutchinson is a defensive end playing for the Michigan Wolverines. With 14 sacks last season, the Heisman Trophy finalist finished third in FBS. His performance in 2021 (62 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended) makes him one of the most intriguing talents in this class. Aidan Hutchinson is the heavy favorite to be the first pick, but he’s also the favorite to be second.

Travon Walker

Another defensive end, Travon Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and is currently the second favorite to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft. His odds for first pick are currently +350, while second pick is +250. While his college football production was slightly underwhelming, he has a lot of speed and size, making him perfect for pass-rushing. His 40-yard sprint time of 4.51 seconds was third-fastest among defensive linemen at the combine.

Malik Willis

Malik Willis is a quarterback who’s been playing for the Liberty Flames since 2019. Willis was a real dual-threat quarterback at Liberty last season, finishing in the top three FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards (878) and rushing touchdowns (13) while also tying for 44th in throwing yards (2,862) and 18th in passing touchdowns (27). His versatility makes him a shrewd pick for a lot of teams, although he’s currently the third favorite for first pick at +1000 odds.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux plays defensive end for the Oregon Ducks. He was selected USA Today’s High School Football Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 after playing high school football at Oaks Christian School in Los Angeles. He’s the third-favorite to be second pick at this year’s draft and for good reason. He’s an extremely talented defensive end who in many ways can be compared to Harold Landry of the Tennessee Titans.

Evan Neal

Evan Neal is an offensive tackle for Crimson Tide, Alabama. However, he’s incredibly versatile in where he can play, picking up honors at both guard and tackle during his college career. He’s an exceptionally gifted athlete and brilliant run blocker, skills that make him an ideal pick for many NFL teams. Currently, he’s second-favorite to be the third pick in this year’s draft but could still be picked sooner if there’s a team that sees something in him. In 2021, he was a team captain and a consensus All-American, as well as a semi-finalist for both the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award.