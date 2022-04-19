The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Profs. Brendan T. Beery and Jeff Swartz Open Their Weekly Blog Talk Radio Broadcast on the U.S Constitution and with “What They Really Think”, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 10am-12Noon DST

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12086830

The. U.S. Constitution

Prof. Jeffrey D. Swartz

Professor Brendan T. Beery

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY — February 19, 2022 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartzopen the Tuesday morning broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. From 10-11am EDT

 

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris speaks to hyperlocal, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. Predominately… the crisis in Ukraine.

