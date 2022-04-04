The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Profs. Brendan T. Beery and Jeff Swartz Open Their Weekly Blog Talk Radio Broadcast with “What They Really Think”, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris – Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 10am-12Noon DST

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12081260

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY — February 5, 2022 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the Tuesday morning broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. From 10-11am EDT

Bob Marrone, Radio Westchester General Manager-Anchor speaks about New Rochelle, NY and Mayor Noam Bramson. From 11-11:30am.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris speaks to hyperlocal, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EDT.