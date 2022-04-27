PINEHURST, NC — April 27, 2022 — GMC says… “The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 small SUV sports features ideal for conquering the off-road & is equipped with safety technology to help boost your confidence.”

We disagree. Laurie and I didn’t find it small at all. While it falls under the “small SUV” category, this vehicle is sort of like…well, a Jack Russell Terrier. If you’ve even owned by one, you’ll certainly agree that a Jack Russell is a “big dog in a small body.” And that’s how we feel about the 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 and if you are an outdoorsman or woman, or adventurer, we think you will feel that way, too. It’s designed to handle off-road terrain and unpredictable circumstances that naturally come when you’re in the back of beyond. For GMC, that translates to safety—and the engineers and designers made that their priority when they built the Terrain AT4. Sure, it comes with (as standard) all the on-road safety features you’d expect: lane keep assist with lane departure warning, Intellibeam auto high beams, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, and forward collision alert—the safety features that matter when circumstance happen faster than your reflexes. Here’s the thing, though: this first-ever Terrain AT4 has a traction select system, allowing you, at the turn of the knob, to make your drive compatible with the road conditions. If you’re driving in town, put the AT4 in 2-wheel-drive. Heading into the Back of Beyond where the road is more shale or rock than dirt, or you’re driving in snow, go into 4-wheel-drive. This is a far cry from the Old Days, when you had to get out of the car in the middle of a snow storm, manually turn the hubs on all four tires, get back in and manually shift from 2-to 4-WD. (And though those days are long gone, they still bring back fond memories from the pioneer days of 4WD SUVs.)

To keep you focused on the road, wireless compatibility features include Apply CarPlay™, which gives you access to hands-free calling and messaging (don’t text while driving!) Apple Music™ and Apple Maps and likewise, wireless android auto™.

This is a ruggedly handsome car, with black chrome exterior accents and finish, 17” gloss-black painted aluminum sport terrain tires and a standout grill that, frankly, is automotive art the way it visually complements the design of the headlights (Laurie wrote that. She studied art in college, go figure…) The interior is what GMC calls “aggressive styling” and what we call “unexpected luxury.” Standard in the AT4 is a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel; heated, leather-appointed front seats, fine craftsmanship and detailed accents, aluminum trim and for comfort, an 8-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar control, fold-flat, front-passenger seating if, like Laurie, the person riding shotgun wants to stretch out and take a snooze.

This SUV comfortably seats five passengers with ample rear storage—29.6 cubic feet behind the second row and a maximum car volume of behind the first row of 63.3 cubic feet—and there’s a reason why. The Terrain AT4 was built to take people who enjoy an active lifestyle and their gear wherever they need to go. (Laurie says she could carry a lot of groceries and four grandchildren, besides, if she had the opportunity.) The AT4 is just over 15’ long, right at 6’ wide, and 5 ½ feet high. Why is this important? Ease of entry and exit so no hitting your head getting in or out, and great legroom for second-row seat passengers.

Now, a 170 HP, 1.5L, 4-cylinder engine with Turbo DOHC isn’t what I expect in an off-road vehicle but the AT4 has some serious power and is very responsive. But here’s where I want to qualify the capabilities of this, or any other vehicle with a 4-cylinder engine. You can carry canoes, handle some wet terrain and rocks, okay, no problem. But serious off roading through high water and boulders puts a lot of demand on an engine and for that you’re going to need a “bigger boat,” as Chief Martin Brody said in Jaws when he saw The Shark. And that means a full-size SUV with an 8-cylinder engine, such as the Jeep Wagoneer, Land Rover Range Rover, Chevy Tahoe, or staying within the GMC family, the ever-popular, dependable Yukon. This said, for a guy like me, who mostly drives highways and dirt and an occasional gravel backroad with gear and wife, I like the AT4. I like it a lot. I actually was really impressed with the response of the 170HP, 4 cylinder – no lag, like in many other small engines and the 9-speed automatic transmission made for smooth acceleration. What’s more, the ride was surprisingly quiet.

The AT4 gets 28 miles per gallon highway and 25 city. It received full marks in the Government 5-Star Safety Ratings with the exception of 4-stars for rollover risk, which I found surprising since this SUV feels so solid. Okay, now the drumroll…PRICE. Ready? The MSRP with everything we’ve talked about is $34,000. That’s unbelievable. We didn’t talk about options and pricing on purpose in this review because we wanted you to see what you get, but if you want one fully loaded, all together the options come to an additional $4,614. And frankly, that’s small change for the Bose Premium 7 sound system, sunroof, 8” diagonal HD color touchscreen with navigation, GMC Infotainment System, and two additional safety features, surround vision and park assist.

We’re leaving the best part of all to last. The reason I really appreciate this SUV—and Laurie agrees—is the 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 has that classic GMC “look”—rugged, ready, handsome, and surefooted. But then, when a company’s been manufacturing vehicles for 122 years, you know they’ve got it right.

# # #

# # #

