NEWARK, NJ — April 5, 2022 — One cannot help but think that we are living in an Alice in Wonderland world. We are confronted by record inflation, but the president of the United States claims the economy is strong. One perhaps might suppose that to be true just looking at a 3.6 percent unemployment rate. But that really says nothing about the joblessness rate, which is usually twice as much. Those who are jobless are often those who dropped out of the labor market for a variety of reasons, including that they were unable to find work before the exhaustion of their UI benefits.

Despite rising energy prices, which has not only raised gas prices at the pump but has fueled inflation across the board because of the increased cost of getting things to market, the administration continues to push for green energy. That this administration is clueless is a given, but unfortunately it is emblematic of just how out of touch the elites are with the needs of the American worker.

The Washington Post would be considered by most to be a progressive newspaper. One might then assume that its owner, Jeff Bezos is also progressive. But one might not know that from the way that Amazon, one of Bezos’s principal companies, treats its workers. Against the wishes of the company, Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to unionize. Only a couple of months ago, Starbucks workers in western upstate New York also voted to unionize. Naturally these companies complained that these moves compromised flexibility.

AOC, the patron saint of all progressive causes, didn’t even show up at the event in Staten Island to lend her support to otherwise oppressed workers, many of whom are workers of color. She claimed it was somebody else’s district, but when did this ever stop her before? Once again, we have on full display elites lecturing ordinary workers how to behave and abiding by different rules.

As far as the elites are concerned, if gas prices are too high, then ordinary workers who are feeling the pinch should eat less meat, and take public transportation. Ideally, they should buy electric cars at a price considerably higher than regular gas cars. Hypocrisy is nothing new, but now we have the same elites pushing green energy while at the same time admonishing workers on their need to be flexible. After all, hardship and poverty are good for them. Does it not cleanse their souls?

Gas prices are high largely because this administration has been waging war on fossil fuels. Because Trump approved construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, Biden immediately canceled it. Not only did this reduce our energy independence, but it killed thousands of good paying union jobs. When Russia invaded Ukraine and we imposed sanctions on their oil, the administration asked Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to increase oil production. But they refused because the same administration has been dismissive of their security concerns as it races to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran. Now the administration says it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But this will be too little and too late. Still, nothing can interfere with green energy.

In typical tax and spend fashion, some members in Congress are talking about giving Americans stimulus checks to pay for increased energy prices. Perhaps nothing dramatizes how out of touch they are than this proposal. When people get money to purchase something whose price is rising, they will only demand more of it because they can now afford it. Increased demand will then lead to even higher prices. Throwing more money at inflation usually leads to more inflation. Controlling for inflation usually requires decreasing demand, which typically accompanies decreases in purchasing power.

Of course, now the elites accept that inflation is not transitory, they want the Fed to do something about it. The traditional Fed remedy is to raise interest rates, thereby contracting the money supply. With money more expensive to obtain, on the consumer side demand for durable goods decreases and on the business side fewer investments are made. Instead of businesses expanding, as they do during periods when interest rates are low, they contract with the immediate effect being that workers lose their jobs.

Controlling for inflation, then, by tightening the money supply invariably leads to recession. And yet, those who make these decisions — economists in the Federal Reserve — will not be losing their jobs. Truthfully, raising interest rates may be good for retirees who will now get more of a return on their investments, but it will come at a cost to those working in industries sensitive to interest rate increases, like automobiles and other durable goods.

It is easy for the elites to preach about what is necessary to aid an ailing economy and to make decisions that they think are good for all, especially when these decisions have no effect on them. Monetary policy, however, is part of the traditional tool box for fighting inflation. Moving full steam ahead on green energy at a time when fossil fuels are needed without even so much as a thought to an overlapping transition period, demonstrates not only that they are clueless, but worse they simply couldn’t care less.

All through the pandemic elites have been dictating to ordinary workers that on-site work is dangerous, and therefore work should be done remotely. Again, this is fine for those who are fortunate to work in industries where work can be done remotely, but many ordinary workers, especially those at the bottom end of the distribution, don’t have that luxury. The same elites have in Downsian fashion of buying the quiescence of the poor to maximize their own interests, have offered stimulus checks to ordinary workers. When in doubt, spend, even for workers who haven’t lost their jobs. And yet, they scratch their heads when workers who have lost their jobs due to lockdowns, opt not to return either because the schools haven’t completely reopened and they have no place to put their children; the jobs they lost were lousy jobs and they just don’t want to go back; or they are still afraid of COVID.

Marxist economists generally assert that capitalist markets are by definition exploitative. When workers, especially low-wage workers, work because they have no choice but to, they are put in a place where they are subject to exploitation by those who pay their wages. The unfortunate reality is that many among the elite are also among the group that exploits. It would be nice if the elites really cared about ordinary workers. If they did, we would see serious policy proposals now, and even policy reversals, rather than the window dressing we have become accustomed to. Unfortunately, too much policy is about creating impressions that things are being done when in reality nothing is being done.

The Problem with a Deeply Entrenched Neoclassical Orthodoxy

By Oren M. Levin-Waldman NEWARK, NJ — January 26, 2022 — The neoclassical model of competitive markets holds that raising the minimum wage will lead to lower employment, either because employers will fire workers or because they won’t hire entrants into the labor market who are now searching for higher wages. This model has become an orthodoxy unto itself, which is assumed to be anti-labor. Not only does the orthodoxy have problems with wage floors, but unions too. That is, it has problems with anything which it believes artificially inflates wages. The question is why this orthodoxy has become so entrenched that it permeates economic policy. There are several reasons for this, which aren’t unrelated to the efficiency claim. The first has to do with the composition of the labor market. Because only a small fraction of the labor market earns the statutory minimum wage, the potential benefits are presumed to be so small that they could not possibly offset the more likely larger costs. And yet, the data increasingly shows that the employment consequences are in fact minimal. Still, related to this efficiency argument is the notion that minimum wage earners are “secondary” earners, meaning that they aren’t primary earners. Rather, they are spouses of primary earners or teenagers. And yet, this misses the fact that so-called secondary earners may in fact be necessary to the maintenance of the household. By describing them as “secondary earners,” the effect is to cast the minimum wage population as other, with the purpose of delegitimizing them. Which is to say, because the minimum wage population is so unimportant, the minimum wage could not possibly be used as a positive policy tool. Instead, they are being cast as unworthy of wage increases on the grounds that such increases aren’t necessary for the maintenance of their families. This construction of the minimum wage population may also miss the point. When the minimum wage population is conceived as the “effective” minimum wage population — those earning around the statutory minimum — the minimum wage population is effectively broadened to include most of the low-wage labor market. Now the percentage earning the minimum wage is no longer 2 percent — those earning the statutory minimum — but close to 20 percent — those earning the effective minimum. A second reason for the prevalence of this orthodoxy has to do with ideology and a general anti-labor bias built into economics models generally. The political dominance of business and the intellectual dominance of laissez-faire has meant that economic policy over the years has favored business at the expense of labor. Because the economics profession produces what society takes for economic knowledge, it has assumed the role of determining society’s vision of how the economy works. The economics profession has adopted an intellectual view that is implicitly anti-labor and pro-business. Economic theory is considered to be anti-labor because the reigning model of competitive markets assumes unemployment to be caused by high and rigid wages. Because labor market institutions like unions and the minimum wage serve to raise wages, they too are presented as forces driving up unemployment. And a fundamental pillar of economic policy since the passage of the Employment Act of 1946 has been to maintain as high a level of employment as practicable. More generally, however, competitive market theory is anti-labor because it treats labor as a commodity. Workers are simply inputs in the production process, and as such they have no personalities. That is, they are inanimate objects; not human beings. So when a low wage is paid, it isn’t a person who is unable to support herself, but a lower price being paid for another commodity in the production process. Therefore, as competitive market theory assumes a full employment economy, the minimum wage orthodoxy is not only a product of those assumptions, but it nicely serves the interests of those who believe that all government interference — whether in the form of regulation, public programs, and other interventions — greatly undermine free market ideology and free choice. This may also miss the point. Wages are neither set naturally, nor are low-wage workers free agents who enjoy liberty of contract negotiations. Rather they accept or reject an offer. That is their only liberty. At root, the minimum wage and minimum wage politics is a political struggle over capitalist wage relations because not everyone enjoys the same bargaining power. Aside from boosting the wages of those at the bottom, it effectively gives low-wage workers some monopoly power, which they otherwise would not have in the face of monopoly power held by capitalists. By denying the power dimension, the model of competitive markets can effectively maintain that low-wage earners are simply not worth more than the wages they have been receiving. The onus is now upon them to improve themselves, and a minimum wage cannot solve this problem. All that a minimum wage can do is artificially inflate wages, thereby absolving low-wage workers of their responsibility for themselves. But the model totally ignores structural variables, that is, the myriad of public and private institutions, which may affect wage-setting mechanisms or individual behavior. The effect of this is for a theory to serve a particular ideological position and varied interests. And yet, an economic theory is nothing more than a belief system that may serve to rationalize a particular reality that has been socially constructed. In the case of neoclassical orthodoxy, it has given a privileged position to the socially constructed reality that efficiency is indeed the basis for maximizing social welfare. A yet third reason that the orthodoxy has been so entrenched is because of a crisis in vision, which isn’t unrelated to the blinders created by an over-reliance on efficiency. Modern economic thought simply lacks a vision of how society ought to be ordered and how modern scientific analysis ought to be put in the service of that vision. Because of this, we may miss the potential for the minimum wage to serve other policy interests, such as making a more just and democratic society. Ultimately, it is a question of what type of society we want to create. Until we can take a more political economic perspective and address not only the society that we want to create, but how both economic and political arrangements can best serve that vision, we will not be able to get out from under this orthodoxy. While that may be the goal of the economic profession, it doesn't do much to create a better society. And it is for that reason that policy will continue to fail.

