The Greenburgh Tribune Edition

GREENBURGH, NY — April 2, 2022 — Greenburgh students interested in participating in our new Greenburgh Student News Network (GSNN-TV) broadcast are invited to attend the first meeting of the Greenburgh Student News Network via Zoom this Thursday, April 7th at 4:30P.M., DST.

GSNN will be a locally produced news broadcast featuring students who will report on local news issues/stories. We have enlisted the help of some local residents who have had local media and television experience, working for NBC News, who have volunteered to mentor the students who are interested in participating in the program. We have received expressions of interest from a number of highly motivated students who are excited about getting involved. Students who have not yet volunteered for the GSNN initiative are invited to participate. We’re looking for reporters, anchors and students who would prefer to work off camera as producers, directors, and the technical realm. We expect that the programs will air monthly. We may break up the broadcasts; engaging different broadcasts that will serve high school students, as well as for younger students interested in journalism. We will invite journalists to periodically speak to journalist students so they may share their experiences in the field, as wellas sharing their advice, and share the best practices they have gleaned and can now share with those interested in in their craft.

This initiative is coordinated by and is under the auspices of Greenburgh Town Clerk Judith Beville and Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. Those students who are interested may direct eMail to pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Welcome to the Greenburgh Student News Network – GSNN!

The goal is to develop a student news network that will produce news broadcasts that will engage the community at large. Dedication to this program is essential!

Our introductory meeting will be held via ZOOM this coming Thursday, April 7 @ 4:30. Please RSVP. We will send you zoom link.

We need to know each of of the students availabilities in order to establish a schedule. We will meet via ZOOM and in person. First assignments for this meeting are to watch local news programs on WNBC/channel 4. We would like to know what you think about the content of the stories, how the anchors present the news, and what you think of the over-all look. And, of course, any thing else you see. In addition, please think about what role you would like to play. I.E. – producer, director, anchor, reporter, technical – like camera, technical director. Also, think about any story ideas you might have.

Greenburgh Student News Network: A future; A Pulitzer Prize!