ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — April 19, 2022 —A client of mine once taught me this: there is no king without a kingdom. What does that mean for electoral politics? If you are entering the home stretch of a campaign, you have to milk the votes in your kingdom to the maximum. This can be a geographically defined stronghold, or a socioeconomic group of the electorate, or an organization that is backing your candidacy. Candidates who lose a close election could almost always have found the lacking votes in their kingdom. If you have time, on the other hand, use it to do some outreach.

Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned expert in winning elections. During the past years, he has won dozens of election and referendum campaigns in various countries.

