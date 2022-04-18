UPDATED PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., DST – VIA ZOOM (NOT IN PERSON)

Tribune Archives, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, People, YIDA, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

UPDATED PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY of YONKERS | INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Public Notice

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

Regular Board of Directors Meeting

will be held on

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., DST

Meeting will be held: 

REMOTELY VIA ZOOM * NOT IN PERSON

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83488200195?pwd=dStkVVVyRHptVlNtRnR0dllHdmRQZz09

# # #

Meeting ID: 834 8820 0195

Passcode: 869144

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,83488200195#,,,,*869144# US (New York)

+13126266799,,83488200195#,,,,*869144# US (Chicago)

# # #

Dial by your location

        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

        +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 834 8820 0195

Passcode: 869144

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcLJ3hyVBG

# # #

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yonkersida.com 

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notices

 Agenda

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/IDA-Draft-Agenda-4-2022-.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com