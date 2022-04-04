BEDFORD HILLS, NY — April 4, 2022 — Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

April is a big birthday month for the Jeffers family, my wife, daughter, sister and many dear friends all celebrate, so right after I take out a loan for gift buying I will write this week’s “Birthday Bash” edition of “News & Notes.”

The Bedford Presbyterian Church has put out their food collection tent and are requesting donations from the community. Donations will be split between the Community Center of Northern Westchester and the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry.

I think I just saw Peter Cottontail hopping down the Bunny trail…do you have your baskets in a row to help collect the over 8,000 plastic eggs that will be scattered across the fields at the John Jay Homestead, on April 12 at 11:15 a.m., it is time for the town of Bedford’s Annual Spring Egg Hunt. You will also be able to visit with the Spring Bunny and enjoy some entertainment before and after the hunt.

The good folks at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill have a wild and crazy April set for shows, April 9 the all-girl quartet, LEZ ZEPPELIN, April 22 Dry Bar Comedy Tour LIVE, April 29, Vanilla Fudge “Spirit of 67 Tour,” and on April 30, The Jersey Tenors will be on stage. All performances start at 8 p.m. for more information see https://paramounthudsonvalley.com/

Families in Bedford, Pound Ridge, and our surrounding towns stand in solidarity with Ukrainian families being displaced by the threat of war. As this humanitarian crisis continues, we hope you will donate to our community fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee (IRC). IRC is providing critical aid to children, parents, and other civilians fleeing their homes. To contribute, please go to bit.ly/bprstandswithukraine

On Sunday April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. it’s time once again for Bedford 2030’s annual Climate Action Earth Day Festival. Join local non-profits, and a variety of local earth-friendly businesses in celebrating positive steps for climate action. There will be music, green ideas, family activities, and maybe even a few special guests. Each year this event draws a large crowd, indoors and outdoors, at the train station in Bedford Hills.

If you read this column, you certainly know that I need to attend this event…Come try your hand (literally) at putting words on paper (or screen) to tell a story, describe a moment, express a viewpoint, or send some love. This interactive workshop will begin with learning about writing in a fun and dynamic way, followed by opportunities to write together. No previous experience is needed, just a desire to have fun with pen and ink. Patti Ivry facilitates a weekly zoom writing group, helping people discover their inner writer. The workshop is set for the Bedford Hills Train Station on Saturday April 19 and 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., see you there!

A sure sign of spring is the Westchester County-owned golf courses are now open for the season, weather and conditions permitting. Tee time reservations may be made online or by phoning the individual courses. Walk-up reservations will also be accepted.

Speaking of golf, my friend and physical therapist Lize Lubbe wrote a very interesting article on golf injuries and ways to prevent them, she must have seen me play golf. Lize and her team will take good care of you at their Cross River facility.

This old joke always brings a smile to my face, “If April showers bring May flowers what do Mayflowers bring…Pilgrims,” see you next time!