Westchester On the Level Radio Host Hezi Aris Reviews Local and international Issues- April 27, 2022 from 10am-12Noon DST

eHezi International, Police Department News, Political Analysis, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

YONKERS, NY — April 27, 2022 — Westchester On the Level Radio Host / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor speaks to a changing of the guardian the City of Yonkers, as well as on international issues that matter with commensurate analysis.

Callers may reach out to the broadcast by calling 347-205-9201 when making a statement or making inquiry on the issues discussed today. Please note that I can not read and view the studio screen at the same time. That being the case, I will move to the studio screen to see if a caller is on the line between segments of differing subjects.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.