What Are Graduated Compression Socks & How Do They Work?

We deserve to give our legs the love and support they need. One of the best ways to do that and give your legs a massive hug of support is to invest in wearing graduated compression socks. Now, we get where you’re coming from—how can socks help your legs?

Compression socks are not like your average socks. They are designed to do so much more than simply be an undergarment for your shoes.

Compression socks have recently become more and more of a wellness hack that people from all walks of life have tapped into. They not only heal but provide you with support, comfort, performance enhancement, and alleviating medical condition symptoms.

So, what exactly are compression socks, and how do they help you live a healthier and more pain-free life? We are sharing all you need to know about compression socks, the science behind them, and why you need to get them in your life as soon as possible.

What Are Compression Socks?

What are compression socks? Knee-height stockings are designed with special materials that are equally stretchy and snug. This combination enhances your blood circulation, ankles, supported ankles, and muscles. The higher the sock goes, the looser fit will be looser. All grunt work takes place around your foot and ankle.

Compression socks are meant for anyone. They can help people who are already experiencing pain in their legs. They equally can relieve and prevent pain from even occurring. Everyone from elite-level athletes to pregnant women can wear compression socks and receive fantastic health benefits.

Best of all, you can quickly get the best compression socks from trusted brands online. Designed to provide the crème de la crème of compression socks, you will be hooked wearing these and quickly become a part of your daily attire.

How Do Compression Socks Work?

Now that we have defined what compression socks are, let’s talk about how they work. The key to compression socks directly benefiting your legs and your overall body is the pressure that they can provide.

The more pressure the compression socks give to your legs, the better your blood vessels will work. This, in turn, will promote the arteries in your legs to transport the blood that is now full of rich oxygen to your muscles

Once the oxygen-rich blood reaches your muscles, they will be able to relax better, and your blood flow will equally be circulating better. Remember, your body is all connected. So this will eventually result in your heart getting that same oxygen-rich blood and operating better.

If you are someone who often suffers from your legs feeling both achy and tired, then compression socks equally eliminate those sensations. In addition, the pressure from the socks will reduce the swelling and even go as far as getting rid of those unwanted spider veins.

Not only will your legs benefit from compression socks, but equally, your head will feel better too. As we mentioned earlier, your brain needs oxygen-rich blood with your heart. So what starts in your legs will ultimately make it to your head, meaning that you will likely feel like you can focus better and not feel as dizzy as you may have before wearing the socks.

Compression socks keep your blood circulating at an optimized rate for the long term. That means that the socks reduce the risk of a blood clot occurring. Compression socks can minimize that risk.

Compression socks also help when it comes to athletes who want to enhance performance. When your body can produce more oxygen in the blood more easily, your muscles will naturally be able to perform better too. So athletes will wear compression socks to enhance muscle functionality and muscle recovery.

How to Wear Compression Socks?

Wearing compression socks is easy. You can wear them under pretty much any type of clothing—even under the more work formal attire. However, you want to be mindful of how many hours a day you wear your compression socks and should also consult with your doctor to determine what makes the most sense for you and your lifestyle.