Yonkers Apartment Superintendent Sentenced to State Prison for Assaulting Tenant With an Axe

WHITE PLAINS, NY – April 30 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that the former superintendent of an apartment building in Yonkers was sentenced to state prison for assaulting a tenant with an axe.

Anan Badan, 59, of Yonkers, was sentenced on April 28, 2022, to three years in state prison, with three years of post-release supervision. A jury convicted Badan after trial of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, both felonies.

On Nov. 2, 2020, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Badan confronted a tenant about a noise complaint in an apartment building in Yonkers. Badan then left the victim’s apartment and returned moments later with an axe, which he swung at the victim. The victim sustained bruises to her chest and a laceration to her hand as a result of the attack.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested Badan and investigated the incident.

The case was before Judge Barry Warhit in Westchester County Court, and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Shumejda of the Trials and Investigations Division.

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office | 111 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. | White Plains, NY 10601