Yonkers Real Estate Committee Meeting -Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. DST

YONKERS, NY — April 3, 2022 — Please be advised that a Real Estate Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., DST, in the Yonkers Council Chambers, Yonkers City Hall, 4th floor.

Agenda Items:

1. Local Law authorizing the sale of city-owned property on Warburton Avenue and Woodworth Avenue to the City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) for purpose of developing affordable housing.

2. Resolution finding that the transfer of certain city-owned property on Warburton Avenue and Woodworth Avenue to the City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency for the development of affordable housing will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment.

3. Resolution requesting the introduction of a bill which would amend chapter 125 of the laws of 2013 to, among other things, reinstate approximately 8.97 acres of Parkland.

4. Resolution to accept a fee-in-lieu of parking in connection with the site plan approved by the planning board for a 10 story 76 unit apartment building with mixed use development on the properties known as 32, 36 & 38 Main Street and 1 & 3 Riverdale Avenue.

5. Resolution of the City Council approving plan modification to the modified urban renewal plan for N.D.P. area No. 1 and N.D.P. area No. 2 by adding a newly defined developmental area 14 to the plan.

6. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.

SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli | Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers