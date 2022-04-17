YONKERS, NY — April 17, 2022 — This week I released my 2023 Executive Budget and presented it to the Yonkers City Council.

This budget is lean and honest.

2022-2023 Executive Budget Proposal Highlights Includes:

No cuts in positions or City services

Increases funding for more police officers

Continues to provide its largest contribution to Yonkers Public Schools

Stays within the state-mandated tax cap

The City’s ability to remain successful over the last decade is partly due to the Administration’s fiscal responsibility and frugal spending. While we stay on track, we also must prepare and budget for our future, given current increases in health insurance and energy costs, inflation rates, and expired union contracts.

I extend my thanks to our New York State Yonkers delegation for committing to deliver the long-overdue phase-in of foundation aid over the next two years that is owed to Yonkers, with Yonkers Public Schools receiving $11 million this year.

While this helps our District for now, we need to continue to lobby New York to address the systematic funding inequities in the current State formula that affect Yonkers students each year.

I encourage you to take a look at the complete Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget at www.yonkersny.gov.