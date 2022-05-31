PINEHURST, NY — May 31, 2022 — Yes … yes, that was the beautiful Infinity waiting for us when we got back from the airport on Thursday. That, my friends, is the QX60 AWD and it is quite lovely to look at as well as wonderful to drive. I like it when I find realistic words from the manufacturer about their vehicles, not hype, but what I think are genuinely emotional and accurate wording, i.e., Redesigned from the ground up, the 2022 QX60 features a higher waistline, wider, more muscular proportions, and a more pronounced hood paired with striking and powerful proportions throughout. Our design team calls it a commanding presence; we simply call it beautiful.

“Commanding presence” were the words I was personally looking for. That is definitely what the Infiniti QX60 has. It turns heads and gets a thumbs up and a smile from fellow drivers.

I am a stickler for having enough engine to make the vehicle respond and Infiniti has put a 295HP, 270 lb-ft Torque, 3.5L V6 engine in the QX60 and mated it with a 9-speed transmission. All good. I don’t have the sources to support this, but I think the bigger V6 was an attempt to keep gas mileage at an effective 25mpg highway and 20mgp city for an average of 22mpg. Personally, I would forgo the mileage for a V8 that would really make the QZ60 ROCK, but that’s just me being me.

I probably don’t have to tell you that this is a luxury vehicle, but in case you didn’t know right off, it is. I was surprised at the how many models the QX60 offers. We drove the Sensory, which starts at $58,350, but you will be pleased to note that the QX60 line starts with the Pure model at $47,350, not bad for a big luxury vehicle. From there, we have the Pure AWD, the Luxe, the Luxe AWD, the Sensory, the Sensory AWD (ours), the Autograph, and the Autograph AWD, which has a MSR base of $63,750. That’s about $16K difference from the least to the most. Go to https://www.infinitiusa.com/vehicles/crossovers/qx60.html to get a good comparison of all the QX60 models.

Back to our QX60 Sensory AWD. Here are some of the ‘Comfort and Convenience’ features we all enjoy – starting with Leather-Appointed 1st and 2nd row seating (we had a third row of seats as well), Leather Wrapped, Heated Steering Wheel, Black Open Pore Ash Wood Interior Trim; Power, Heated, Ventilated, and Massaging Front Seats (yes, massaging); 2nd row heated seats, Rear Door Sunshades, Advance Climate Control, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Roof Rails, and a Panoramic Sun Roof. Love it all.

There is a Driver Assist Package included as well, with Hill Start Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, and the ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link which provides steering assist, speed limit assist, speed adjust by route, and Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop and Hold. I personally love this last one and have reported before on how this is reading the vehicles in front whether their brake lights are working or not. Great safety feature.

And speaking of Safety, how about Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Blind Spot Intervention, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts. All of this wonderful technology is designed to, first, keep you out of and accident, and, second, to keep you as safe as possible if an accident happens.

It’s no wonder Infiniti has such a tremendous reputation for a quality, luxury, safe vehicle. Looking for a first class cross over SUV? Give the Infiniti QX60 line a really good look. I think you will be pleasantly surprised at the reasonable cost of luxury.

