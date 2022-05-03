Dear Supporters,

Recently the New York State Court of Appeals ruled to appoint a ‘special master’ to redraw all New York congressional district lines. This means that we won’t know the precise composition of the 16th congressional district for another few weeks.

District lines may well change, but our reason for running for Congress will not change; our commitment to the voters of this district will not change.

From the start of this campaign, we have been focused on bringing our country together to deliver actual progress for every day New Yorkers, and we will continue to be, regardless of whether we’ll have new lines, old lines, or different lines. I am fully committed to staying in this race and will not waiver in this commitment.

Thank you all for your support!

Sincerely,

Vedat