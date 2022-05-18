Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, May 19, 2022 – 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live”or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12097658 

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on the issues being discussed by calling 347-205-9201

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 19, 2022 — Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire (https://www.facebook.com/groups/YonkersNewswire/)  Publisher/Editor delves into issues specific to Yonkers and adjoining communities.  From 10-11 a.m., DST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune (https://YonkersTribune.com) Publisher/Editor follows thereafter presenting the latest updates regarding Russia’s continuing assault in its war to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, among other international concerns. From 11a.m.-12Noon, DST.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

 

