City of Yonkers Illuminates St. John’s Episcopal Church Getty Square

YONKERS, NY – May 6, 2022 – Yonkers Mayor and Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) Chairman Mike Spano today announced the installation of nearly 50 LED interior and exterior lights to up light Getty Square’s St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1 Hudson Street. Funded through the Yonkers IDA and managed by the Yonkers Downtown BID, the project provides additional lighting and beautification to the center of the City’s revitalized downtown.

“St. John’s Episcopal Church is one of the cornerstones to Yonkers’ earliest years as a city, dating back over 300 years,” said Mayor Spano. “We are literally shining a light on the beautiful architecture and majesty of this sacred church and its place in our history. I am thankful to the Yonkers Downtown BID and staff and clergy of St. John’s for their dedication to this project so we can further revive the Yonkers business district.”

St. John’s Episcopal Church’s lights are illuminated from dusk to dawn each night. LED lights also have been installed on the second floor of the Church’s worship area to highlight the beautiful stained glass windows.

“St. John’s Episcopal Church is one of the many treasures that makes downtown Yonkers such a special place to live, work and play,” said Sara A. Brody, Executive Director of the Yonkers Downtown Waterfront BID. “The lights not only provide the opportunity to see the beauty of this landmark building, but they also provide more light to the downtown area for residents in the evening, especially as the area continues to grow and thrive. It was very fun to make this happen! I am thankful to Mayor Spano and the IDA for helping to fund this project, and to the lighting designer, electrician as well as clergy and staff of the church for all of their hard work and assistance to make this project happen.”

“I am very pleased that the City of Yonkers and the Yonkers IDA came forward along with the Yonkers Downtown BID to make this happen,” says Father Yesupatham Duraikannu, St. John’s Episcopal Church. “Let the up lighting be radiant a beacon of light for the community of downtown Yonkers. Let the light shine forever and may the people walk in the light of life.”

The $46,000 lighting project took approximately six months to complete. Phil Monat served as the project’s lighting designer, Trico Electrical Maintenance executed the electrical work and the lights were purchased from Stan Deutsch Associates.

St. John’s Church is a distinguished church building designed in 1872 by the architect Edward Tuckerman Potter. Part of the earlier 1752 Colonial church is preserved and incorporated in the 1872 church, thereby being one of the earliest examples of historic preservation in America. The original church was funded by Frederick Philipse II, Lord of the Manor of Philipsburg, one of the most important manors in New York State. This architectural fabric is the oldest stone Episcopal Church in New York State.

# # #

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

