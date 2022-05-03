Environmental Policy and Protection Committee Meeting – May 10, 2022 @ 5:30pm, DST

Office of Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, District 3
Environmental Policy and Protection Committee – May 10th, 2022 at 5:30pm, DST
Agenda Items:
- A local law amending Chapter 58 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, titled “Housing and Building Maintenance Code in regard to indoor asthma allergen hazards in multiple dwellings.
- A resolution of the City Council of Yonkers urging the mayor and the administration to cooperate with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and any other available resources in order to develop and implement a comprehensive coyote management plan in the City of Yonkers.
- Resolution of the City Council to support adoption of the proposed New York-New Jersey Watershed Protection Act: H. Watershed Protection R. 4677 and its signature into law.
- A resolution of the City Council of Yonkers supporting Energy Choice and reducing energy costs for Yonkers residents and all New Yorkers by urging the New York State Senate and Assembly to oppose Senate Bill S-6843A, S-8198 and Assembly Bill A-8431, A-9329 that would reduce energy choices and increase costs in all of New York State by completely eliminating the use of safe, clean, natural gas for home heating and cooking.
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
