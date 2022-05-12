Governor Hochul Updates New York’s on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing, and Treatment

18 Statewide Deaths Reported Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

ALBANY, NY — May 12, 2022 — “Being fully vaccinated and keeping up to date with booster doses is still the most effective way to combat this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “As we mark the unthinkable milestone of one million American lives lost to COVID, let’s remain vigilant and continue using the tools we have available to us – get vaccinated, get boosted, test often, and if you test positive talk to your doctor about available treatments. This is how we move forward safely through the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 69.06

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 51.03

Test Results Reported – 171,125

Total Positive – 13,495

Percent Positive – 7.45%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.19%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,331 (-27)

Patients Newly Admitted – 428

Patients in ICU – 225 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (+7)

Total Discharges – 300,358 (+414)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,690

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,103

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,588,363

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,869

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 148,189

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Capital Region 55.00 55.39 55.21 Central New York 42.72 40.80 38.21 Finger Lakes 43.90 42.60 42.83 Long Island 54.76 56.26 58.69 Mid-Hudson 45.93 47.27 48.70 Mohawk Valley 51.57 50.25 48.69 New York City 43.88 44.99 49.26 North Country 37.75 39.04 40.06 Southern Tier 53.64 53.84 53.80 Western New York 62.43 61.99 63.86 Statewide 47.96 48.66 51.03

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Capital Region 12.42% 12.39% 12.29% Central New York 10.26% 9.86% 9.13% Finger Lakes 13.56% 13.34% 13.38% Long Island 9.96% 10.42% 10.50% Mid-Hudson 6.88% 7.33% 7.79% Mohawk Valley 9.74% 10.08% 9.38% New York City 4.67% 4.80% 4.92% North Country 8.81% 9.30% 8.97% Southern Tier 9.74% 9.95% 9.82% Western New York 18.25% 18.33% 18.67% Statewide 7.03% 7.18% 7.19%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Bronx 3.62% 3.75% 3.77% Kings 3.66% 3.86% 4.17% New York 6.62% 6.56% 6.40% Queens 5.08% 5.16% 5.13% Richmond 5.28% 5.35% 5.91%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 13,495 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,251,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 63,461 220 Allegany 9,275 17 Broome 48,947 135 Cattaraugus 16,113 32 Cayuga 17,375 30 Chautauqua 24,556 57 Chemung 22,603 58 Chenango 9,858 22 Clinton 18,034 58 Columbia 10,772 38 Cortland 11,365 19 Delaware 8,261 22 Dutchess 66,962 172 Erie 227,059 900 Essex 6,116 21 Franklin 10,059 33 Fulton 13,428 26 Genesee 14,395 32 Greene 9,055 11 Hamilton 919 – Herkimer 14,827 29 Jefferson 21,422 64 Lewis 6,417 20 Livingston 12,324 29 Madison 14,319 29 Monroe 163,463 442 Montgomery 12,471 27 Nassau 425,386 1,150 Niagara 51,069 180 NYC 2,407,022 5,985 Oneida 58,360 114 Onondaga 121,727 210 Ontario 21,586 48 Orange 111,213 227 Orleans 9,116 32 Oswego 28,826 52 Otsego 10,667 31 Putnam 24,875 74 Rensselaer 33,850 120 Rockland 96,142 199 Saratoga 49,890 195 Schenectady 35,317 131 Schoharie 5,336 11 Schuyler 3,724 10 Seneca 6,391 22 St. Lawrence 22,454 30 Steuben 21,216 60 Suffolk 444,799 980 Sullivan 19,217 42 Tioga 11,719 33 Tompkins 21,144 73 Ulster 33,856 129 Warren 14,739 46 Washington 12,875 52 Wayne 18,503 52 Westchester 264,448 641 Wyoming 8,692 15 Yates 3,704 8





Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 193 125 64.8% 68 35.2% Central New York 99 58 58.6% 41 41.4% Finger Lakes 356 135 37.9% 221 62.1% Long Island 350 172 49.1% 178 50.9% Mid-Hudson 213 120 56.3% 93 43.7% Mohawk Valley 56 33 58.9% 23 41.1% New York City 667 288 43.2% 379 56.8% North Country 54 27 50.0% 27 50.0% Southern Tier 123 58 47.2% 65 52.8% Western New York 220 120 54.5% 100 45.5% Statewide 2,331 1,136 48.7% 1,195 51.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 18 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Broome 1 Chemung 1 Erie 1 Essex 1 Jefferson 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 2 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,904 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,706 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 973,587 118 890,755 116 Central New York 651,254 80 603,112 83 Finger Lakes 871,652 110 809,617 131 Long Island 2,209,502 386 1,968,075 352 Mid-Hudson 1,728,762 368 1,518,373 295 Mohawk Valley 327,889 63 305,351 31 New York City 8,111,972 1,507 7,200,160 1,472 North Country 307,975 31 278,860 29 Southern Tier 444,786 117 407,409 62 Western New York 963,170 124 887,291 135 Statewide 16,590,549 2,904 14,869,003 2,706 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 535,701 1,541 8,906 Central New York 363,668 943 5,687 Finger Lakes 561,884 1,510 8,748 Long Island 1,282,105 2,856 17,059 Mid-Hudson 997,090 2,500 15,461 Mohawk Valley 187,937 482 2,912 New York City 3,303,657 7,296 41,508 North Country 169,965 434 2,639 Southern Tier 252,900 604 4,201 Western New York 599,801 1,395 9,169 Statewide 8,254,708 19,561 116,290

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

