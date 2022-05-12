Governor Hochul Updates New York’s on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

eHezi COVID-19, Governance, New York State Leave a Comment

Governor Encourages New Yorkers to Keep Using the Tools to Protect Against and Treat COVID-19: Vaccines, Boosters, Testing, and Treatment

18 Statewide Deaths Reported Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

ALBANY, NY — May 12, 2022 — “Being fully vaccinated and keeping up to date with booster doses is still the most effective way to combat this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “As we mark the unthinkable milestone of one million American lives lost to COVID, let’s remain vigilant and continue using the tools we have available to us – get vaccinated, get boosted, test often, and if you test positive talk to your doctor about available treatments. This is how we move forward safely through the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 69.06
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 51.03
  • Test Results Reported – 171,125
  • Total Positive – 13,495
  • Percent Positive – 7.45%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.19%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,331 (-27)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 428
  • Patients in ICU – 225 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 300,358 (+414)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,690

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,103

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,588,363
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,869
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 148,189
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Capital Region 55.00 55.39 55.21
Central New York 42.72 40.80 38.21
Finger Lakes 43.90 42.60 42.83
Long Island 54.76 56.26 58.69
Mid-Hudson 45.93 47.27 48.70
Mohawk Valley 51.57 50.25 48.69
New York City 43.88 44.99 49.26
North Country 37.75 39.04 40.06
Southern Tier 53.64 53.84 53.80
Western New York 62.43 61.99 63.86
Statewide 47.96 48.66 51.03

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Capital Region 12.42% 12.39% 12.29%
Central New York 10.26% 9.86% 9.13%
Finger Lakes 13.56% 13.34% 13.38%
Long Island 9.96% 10.42% 10.50%
Mid-Hudson 6.88% 7.33% 7.79%
Mohawk Valley 9.74% 10.08% 9.38%
New York City 4.67% 4.80% 4.92%
North Country 8.81% 9.30% 8.97%
Southern Tier 9.74% 9.95% 9.82%
Western New York 18.25% 18.33% 18.67%
Statewide 7.03% 7.18% 7.19%

 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

 

Borough in NYC Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Bronx 3.62% 3.75% 3.77%
Kings 3.66% 3.86% 4.17%
New York 6.62% 6.56% 6.40%
Queens 5.08% 5.16% 5.13%
Richmond 5.28% 5.35% 5.91%

 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 13,495 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,251,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 63,461 220
Allegany 9,275 17
Broome 48,947 135
Cattaraugus 16,113 32
Cayuga 17,375 30
Chautauqua 24,556 57
Chemung 22,603 58
Chenango 9,858 22
Clinton 18,034 58
Columbia 10,772 38
Cortland 11,365 19
Delaware 8,261 22
Dutchess 66,962 172
Erie 227,059 900
Essex 6,116 21
Franklin 10,059 33
Fulton 13,428 26
Genesee 14,395 32
Greene 9,055 11
Hamilton 919
Herkimer 14,827 29
Jefferson 21,422 64
Lewis 6,417 20
Livingston 12,324 29
Madison 14,319 29
Monroe 163,463 442
Montgomery 12,471 27
Nassau 425,386 1,150
Niagara 51,069 180
NYC 2,407,022 5,985
Oneida 58,360 114
Onondaga 121,727 210
Ontario 21,586 48
Orange 111,213 227
Orleans 9,116 32
Oswego 28,826 52
Otsego 10,667 31
Putnam 24,875 74
Rensselaer 33,850 120
Rockland 96,142 199
Saratoga 49,890 195
Schenectady 35,317 131
Schoharie 5,336 11
Schuyler 3,724 10
Seneca 6,391 22
St. Lawrence 22,454 30
Steuben 21,216 60
Suffolk 444,799 980
Sullivan 19,217 42
Tioga 11,719 33
Tompkins 21,144 73
Ulster 33,856 129
Warren 14,739 46
Washington 12,875 52
Wayne 18,503 52
Westchester 264,448 641
Wyoming 8,692 15
Yates 3,704 8


Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 193 125 64.8% 68 35.2%
Central New York 99 58 58.6% 41 41.4%
Finger Lakes 356 135 37.9% 221 62.1%
Long Island 350 172 49.1% 178 50.9%
Mid-Hudson 213 120 56.3% 93 43.7%
Mohawk Valley 56 33 58.9% 23 41.1%
New York City 667 288 43.2% 379 56.8%
North Country 54 27 50.0% 27 50.0%
Southern Tier 123 58 47.2% 65 52.8%
Western New York 220 120 54.5% 100 45.5%
Statewide 2,331 1,136 48.7% 1,195 51.3%

 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 18 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Broome 1
Chemung 1
Erie 1
Essex 1
Jefferson 1
Monroe 3
Nassau 1
New York 1
Niagara 1
Oneida 1
Queens 1
Saratoga 2
Ulster 1
Westchester 1

 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,904 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,706 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location          
  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series    
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours    
Capital Region 973,587 118 890,755 116    
Central New York 651,254 80 603,112 83    
Finger Lakes 871,652 110 809,617 131    
Long Island 2,209,502 386 1,968,075 352    
Mid-Hudson 1,728,762 368 1,518,373 295    
Mohawk Valley 327,889 63 305,351 31    
New York City 8,111,972 1,507 7,200,160 1,472    
North Country 307,975 31 278,860 29    
Southern Tier 444,786 117 407,409 62    
Western New York 963,170 124 887,291 135    
Statewide 16,590,549 2,904 14,869,003 2,706    
             
Booster/Additional Shots          
Region Cumulative
Total		 Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days      
Capital Region 535,701 1,541 8,906      
Central New York 363,668 943 5,687      
Finger Lakes 561,884 1,510 8,748      
Long Island 1,282,105 2,856 17,059      
Mid-Hudson 997,090 2,500 15,461      
Mohawk Valley 187,937 482 2,912      
New York City 3,303,657 7,296 41,508      
North Country 169,965 434 2,639      
Southern Tier 252,900 604 4,201      
Western New York 599,801 1,395 9,169      
Statewide 8,254,708 19,561 116,290      

 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.