EASTCHESTER, NY — May 4, 2022 — Westchester Magazine has announced the winners of its annual Healthcare Heroes Awards to be honored on Thursday, May 12, from 11:30 am-2:00pm at Mulino’s at Lake Isle, Eastchester, NY.

Over 100 nominations were submitted by family members, friends, co-workers, managers, hospital CEOs and presidents. The nomination process included the submission of a 500-word essay highlighting the reasons the nominee should be considered a Healthcare Hero. After a thorough vetting process, a specially selected panel of healthcare and community leaders chose the top 12 most outstanding individuals. These honorees are profiled in the May issue of Westchester Magazine.

The 2022 Healthcare Heroes are:

Salomon Amar, DDS, PHD – VP for Research, New York Medical College

Stacey Davis, BSN, RN – Assistant Nurse Manager, Field Hospital & Special Projects, Northern Westchester Hospital

Jim Dwyer, MD – Chair, Emergency Medicine, Northern Westchester Hospital

Susan Fox – President & CEO, White Plains Hospital

Nitin Gupta, MD – Board-Certified General Pediatrician, Rivertowns Pediatrics

Karen McCoy, RRT – Director of Respiratory Therapy, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital

Renu C. Mital, MD – Senior Associate Attending, New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Alvin Moyer, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center

Lori Solomon, MD, MPH – Medical Director, Family Health Center, New York Medical College

Derek H. Suite, MD, MS- Cofounder, Full Circle Health

Rafael Torres, MD – Chief Quality Officer, White Plains Hospital

Gregory Veillette, MD – Section Chief of Surgical Oncology & Hepatopancreatico-biliary Surgery, WMCHealth

Sponsors of the 2022 Healthcare Heroes Awards include: Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center, Jancare Private Health Services, Inc., Westchester County Office of Economic Development

