Hero Yonkers Police Officer Harold Woods Honored with Street Naming After 48 Years

Yonkers Police Hero’s are Never Forgotten!

YONKERS, NY — May 17, 2022– On September 18. 1974 Police Officer Harold Woods, a Yonkers native, and eleven (11) year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department was killed in the line of duty while he bravely intervened to stop an armed robbery in progress at the former A&P Supermarket at the corner of Nepperhan Avenue and Odell Avenue. Officer Woods’ selfless and courageous actions cost him his life as he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the people and City that he loved. Officer Woods left behind his wife Dorothy and three (3) young boys. He received a full Inspectors funeral service and is listed on city, state, and federal monuments to fallen officers.

Fast forward 48 years later Officer Woods widow Dorothy returns to Yonkers for a visit. To further memorialize his bravery, the Yonkers Police Department reached out to Councilman Anthony Merante. Councilman Merante took swift action by sponsoring a City Council resolution to honorarily dedicate the portion of Nepperhan Avenue between Odell Avenue and Cross Hill Avenue as “Police Officer Harold Woods Way” with an unveiling ceremony that took place today at 12:30 P.M., at the Corner of Nepperhan Avenue and Odell Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Councilman Merante stated, “The honorary naming of Police Officer Harold Woods Way in the City of Yonkers is a fitting and well-deserved tribute to a true hometown hero.”

This event was open to the Yonkers community. Residents were invited to attend the ceremony along with Officer Woods’ family and friends.