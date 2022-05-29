How to Help Kids Fall Asleep

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 29, 2022 — Kids are one of the greatest joys and challenges of the journey we call life. If you are a first-time parent or are looking to bring a huge smile to a friend who is parenting, then you know that sleep can be challenging. Sleep for some kids can be hard to learn because every child is unique, and every home is different.

So if you are looking for a way to help your kids find a strong, healthy, non-addiction-forming way of falling asleep, here is everything you need to know.

The Solution For Trouble Falling Asleep

Sleep is one of the cornerstones of a healthy life. A robust and consistent sleep schedule is as important as good nutrition and exercise. Why? Because sleep is one of the body’s core functional needs, just as important as healthy nutrition and hydration. Sleep is how the body repairs itself, restores energy, and it affects so many different aspects of a person’s health. Studies have shown how sleep affects massive areas of a person’s health and development, like emotions, mood, energy, muscle growth, and even memory.

The human body is meant to have adequate rest so it can do all the things it needs to do. A lack of sleep can affect your body’s immune system and impede your ability to fight sickness. It’s not uncommon for people of all ages to struggle with sleep. Parents can tell you that this is true when it comes to the little ones.

That’s why Little Yawn Collective created its signature kids sleep spray that helps you fall asleep but does so in a way that isn’t dangerous.

Why Do You Have to be Careful With Sleep Aids?

When it comes to any kind of sleep aid, you have to exercise caution. This doesn’t just go for kids who may be more vulnerable or sensitive to medications and also for adults. The trouble with using sleep aids that are unhealthy is that they can form addictions very quickly.

Remember, sleep is one of the most critical aspects of your body’s health. Arguably, sleep is as essential as getting enough to eat. Go without sleep long enough, and you will be in for some severe damage to multiple systems throughout your body. Extreme sleep deprivation can even result in damage to internal organs. That’s all to say that your body knows that it needs sleep, but sometimes it has trouble getting there. When you introduce a synthetic pathway that helps you achieve sleep, it can create a dependence with adverse effects.

For instance, even something as pure and organic as melatonin can be harmful to some people. It can cause dependence because those people might only be able to fall asleep with it, but it may also cause side effects that are not desirable. As hard as sleep may be to achieve, using medications or supplements to help achieve sleep could cause an addiction. Most medical experts agree that even when it comes to prescription sleep medication, it’s never wise to take them every night, but instead to supplement your body’s sleep rhythm with them carefully.

So how does kids sleep spray not form habits, and how does it help your kid fall asleep?

A Habit Free, All Natural Solution

Kids sleep spray is uniquely designed to have no addictive chemicals, such as melatonin, and has been approved by pediatricians as a safe, non-habit-inducing tool to help your kids get the best sleep they can.

How does this work, you may ask? It all happens through the sensation of smell!

Your olfactory sensors are how you can smell and are connected to your mind and body in deep ways. Smells can conjure memories or create distinct emotions. Think of the last time you smelled a skunk and how bad that was!

But one of the things scents can also do is emphasize our brain’s natural relax and unwind pathways. This is a natural, holistic way of getting our bodies to wind down and relax without using toxic chemicals or addictive supplements.

How to Use It?

This spray is easy to use and completely safe. All you do is spritz it lightly on your child’s bed, covers, or pillow, and that is it! The rest naturally happens as a result of the organic, all-natural spray.

Conclusion

This spray is uniquely designed to be a powerful tool that helps supplement your bedtime strategy. It’s meant to create an environment that your child can feel safe in, and it helps boost their natural relaxation and unwind pathways without forming any harmful addictions.