YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — May 5, 2022 — If you’re considering selling your home, there’s never been a better time to do so. While the real estate market is undoubtedly slowing down due to increased interest rates, it’s still a seller’s market. There’s no better time to reap the housing market benefits if you’re a seller.

If you’re your first time selling a home, you may feel overwhelmed and intimidated by the process. One of the most common concerns is whether or not you need a listing agent. Technically, listing agents aren’t required by law, but there are many benefits to using one, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the selling process.

This guide breaks down what you need to know about whether a listing agent is right for you. Keep reading to learn more.

What Does a Listing Agent Do?

Before we can discuss whether a listing agent is right for you, it’s essential to understand what a listing agent does, how they help the process, and the pros and cons of using one. In short, a listing agent is a real estate agent who helps list your home, speaks to sellers’ agents, and acts as the median between the sellers and the buyers.

Listing agents help sellers set an appropriate price for their homes based on the market, stage their homes and schedule showings, advertise their homes on various platforms, show the houses to multiple buyers, and negotiate with buyers and their agents.

If you’re hoping for a bidding war, having a listing agent who can help you navigate various offers can help. Let’s take a closer look at some of the pros and cons of using a listing agent.

Pros of Using a Listing Agent

There are many advantages of using a real estate agent when selling your home. Here’s what you need to know.

A listing agent will do your paperwork for you. So when you use a real estate agent to sell your house, you can avoid what feels like endless paperwork, documentation, and red tape. Plus, you don’t have to worry about legal jargon or trying to understand contract wording completely.

This also saves you a significant amount of time and energy. Navigating the paperwork, red tape, and legalese of the selling process takes time and effort. If your job is demanding and your life isn’t slowing down anytime soon, having a listing agent can make a big difference.

Hiring a good listing agent will also help you get the most money out of your home. Your agent should not only know the market inside and out, but they should know how to increase the value of your home instead of spending time and money on needless upgrades. Plus, your selling agent can help you coordinate upgrade efforts with you!

Your listing agent will be able to offer advice on how to negotiate. Chances are, your buyers will want to negotiate. If they find a needed repair, they may try to negotiate with you on selling price and closing costs. Again, your listing agent will be able to offer advice on how to proceed.

Cons of Using a Listing Agent

Most people use a listing agent to sell their homes. Using an agent is convenient and beneficial in many ways, but there are some disadvantages to using a listing agent. Here are a few cons to consider.

First, when you use a listing agent, you’ll probably be one of many clients. While a good agent will make appropriate time for your needs, it’s also important to know that your listing agents will have other clients they need to worry about.

It’s also essential to weigh the cost of using a listing agent. Hiring an agent is expensive, and the more experienced an agent you hire, the more their commission will cost. For example, most agents charge a total of 6% of the selling price of your house in commission. So, if you sell your home for $400,000, expect to pay your listing agent up to $24,000 in commission.

For some, hiring a listing agent can also present the cons of working with a middle man and being at the mercy of their timeline. While this isn’t a common issue with listing agents, you may find yourself waiting longer than you would without one to respond to a buyer’s offer or list your home. If you choose to hire a listing agent, conduct an extensive interview process to determine the best agent.

Is Selling a House Yourself That Hard?

There are both pros and cons of using a listing agent, but is selling a house yourself that hard? It depends! If you have the time and effort to devote to research, paperwork, and communicating with potential buyers and their agents, you may find it reasonably easy.

Hiring an agent may be the best idea for those who don’t have much free time to work through the selling process.

Alternatives to a Listing Agent

You aren’t required by law to use a listing agent when selling your home, so there are a few alternatives. Here’s what you need to know.

Be Your Own Agent: For Sale By Owner

The first alternative to using a listing agent is to be your own agent simply. Of course, the owners sell many houses, but it’s essential to understand that this process can be challenging, especially if you don’t have the energy or time.

Use an Online Listing Tool

As an alternative to using a listing agent or being your agent, consider using an online listing tool like HomeLister.

With an easy digital platform, access to professional agents who know the ins and outs of real estate, and a flat fee every time, you can enjoy selling your house without a hassle. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out what these HomeLister reviews have to say about it!