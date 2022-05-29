John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, May 30, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12097671

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — May 30, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

William O’Shaughnessy, Westchester’s WVOX-1460-AM “Vox Populi” radio station owner passed after some 50 years at the helm. He was an author, broadcaster, and editorialist. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s Covid-19 infection rate continues to be inconsistent with respect to divulging tabulations of infection rates on a consistent basis which undermines the gravity the pandemic has exacted on society. At issue is why the lack of consistency in revealing the numbers? Is there benefit to not knowing? If so,what is that benefit? The baby formula shortage became known when bacteria traced to Abbot Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan. The shutdown was in February; it is now May 30th. Why has the manufacturing plant not been able to clean the entire facility? Why has Abbot and the Federal government not focused its attention of ramping up production? The first shipment of Nestlé baby formula delivered to the U.S. to help alleviate the critical shortage arrived in Indiana last Sunday. White Plains School District re-examines security in light of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School killings. Is government and police demeanor a false narrative that has exacted the loss of our progeny where the response with will be feigned anguish and loss with no relevant and studied future conduct? Should there be a template of conduct that is pertinent to every community across the nation? From 10-10:30 a.m., DST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., International/Domestic Political Analyst / Pundit shares his insight on a panoply of issues.

The Hill reports that The Department of Justice (DoJ) had on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting after officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. The DoJ said that a request for a review came from Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. On Friday, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steven McCraw, admitted it was wrong for officers to have waited for about an hour after the shooting began to confront the gunman. At issue is whether public safety is a statement that maintains/sustains a false narrative. Local and state law enforcement officials faced intense criticism for their response as details and a more complete timeline of events have emerged. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ripped former President Trump on Twitter Wednesday, stating that the former commander-in-chief did not take “specific and immediate action” on Jan. 6, adding that it was “supreme dereliction” of his duty in office. The tweets come after Cheney, a member of the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot, read text messages on Monday from Trump allies to former White House Chief of Staff MarkMeadows into the public record. The messages from allies including Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Donald Trump Jr. urging Meadows to get President Trump to intervene and stop the violence at the Capitol on January 6th. “Fox News hosts Sean and Laura Ingraham have now reconfirmed their views that the violence on January 6th was unjustified and unacceptable,” Cheney wrote. Hannity and Ingraham’s opinions,disguised as reporting has undermined the political reality and landscape. Is Fox News liable for their false narrative? Cheney added that Trump didn’t act “as the violent mob besieged and invaded the Capitol, attacked and injured scores of Capitol Police, and obstructed Congress’s count of electoral votes.”“This was a supreme dereliction of the President’s duty, and the @January6thCmte is examining these issues in detail,” Cheney concluded. Emails reveal that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed Arizona lawmakers to help reverse Trump’s election loss. Should the spouse of a Supreme Court be permitted to be a lobbyist? Is there a logical solution? In light of the Uvalde, Texas school killings, why does the false narrative of security ameliorate the public’s sensibility to a reality that is quackery, albeit convenient despite the necessity to re-examine “law” and “societal norms” that have yet to meet societal demands for law enforcement having the training, safety, and efficacy to be responsive, efficient, thorough in light of this massacre of life. From 10-11:00 a.m., DST.

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning reflects on the legacy and violent cycles of violence that have swelled into the atrocity of death that shock, horror, and the law have not been able to mitigate. Is this American reality anathema among other nations? Are other societies more respectful of life? When did America adopt this streak of violence? Why is it condoned? Can America change our ways in deference to life? What is holding America back? From 11-11:30am, DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon, DST.