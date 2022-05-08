John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, May 9, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — May 9, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Covid-19 infection rates continue to climb exponentially despite encouraging optimism by most media outlets and the silence of most politicians. From May 1, 2, and 3 new Covid-19 cases shot up 40% to1,003, averaging 334 new cases a day. We delve into the rationale behind why many in media avoid the reality staring us in the face. And question if media is undermining best practice / precautionary conduct among its readers because they are not aware of these frightening tabulated statistics? Westchester County is is immersed in developing a future airport master plan defined as “On the Horizon”. The wealth and population growth of Westchester County has proven itself a rational destination and departure point necessary for growing commercial interests. This, while many in Westchester County conceptualize Westchester County from 50 to 75 years ago. Bill Stutler’s Westchester Theatre is opening Million Dollar Quartet this week at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on the Reader’s Digest former headquarters campus. Following Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins of Quartet through May 22 is the musical comedy, Menopause The Musical behind the footlights June 16 through 25. From 10-10:30 a.m., DST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National/International Political Analyst/Pundit shares his insight on a panoply of issues.

Job creation plowed ahead adding 428K jobs despite jumpy markets and surging interest rates. Axios reported the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%. For what are the markets looking? Since the passage of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court Republicans had been and remain staunch opponents to this day. The prospect of the Supreme Court denying the “right to choose” as “leaked” by an unknown source is palpable. With a majority of conservative appointees now presiding in the Supreme Court does the 50-years long “right” have any chance of being retained? If expunged, will there be a movement in population such that it will divide the nation by political dogma to such an extent it could lead to a future nation divided physically and politically? Do states have the right to secede from the “union”? Will Rove v. Wade lead to independence / secession from “our” present physical union? Another Russian naval ship in the Black Sea was hit and left burning by the Ukrainian military, according to unconfirmed reports. The Admiral Makarov, a 409-foot Russian frigate, was sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea, off the coast of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, when it was reportedly hit by an R-360 Neptune anti-ship missile fired from the Ukrainian mainland. Per the Kyiv Post, Ukrainian general staff and Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the ship had been hit. Russia denied that, however. It is unclear whether or not the ship was engaged in active combat with Ukrainian forces before it was struck. From 10:30-11:00 a.m., DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11am – 12Noon, DST.