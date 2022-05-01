John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast:

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — May 2, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency approved an incentives package to facilitate the construction of a three-building residential property located at 70 Westchester Avenue. Is Westchester County the focusing of a burgeoning need for more housing and business capacity? Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed into law a cap on the County’s collection of sales tax on gas purchases to $.12 per gallon, equal to the cost of the tax with gas at $3.00 per gallon. The gas cap is valid June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022.Latimer also suspended the collection of Bee-Line Bus fees through the summer months. In a 78-page decision handed down by New York State Court of Appeals Chief Justice of the New York Janet DiFiori authored the majority opinion that declared both State and Congressional redrawn districts “procedurally unconstitutional” and provided the following “remedy” to show the way ahead to settle the districting problem. The decision may be read herein – https://nycourts.gov/ctapps/Decisions/2022/Apr22/60opn22-Decision.pdf. New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins disagreed with the Court of Appeals decision which declared all redrawn State and Congressional Districts “procedurally constitutional” in violation of the New York State Constitution. Stewart-Cousins said, she “disagree with the Court of Appeals decision and believes in the constitutionality of the Congressional and state legislative maps passed earlier this year. The State Senate maps in particular corrected an egregious partisan gerrymander and have not been overturned on the merits by any court. We will make our case to the special master appointed by the court.” From 10-10:30am, DST.

Michael Edelman, National Political Analyst and Pundit shares his thoughts on a panoply of issues. 10:30-11am, DST.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is backing Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who has criticized the group for backing GOP colleagues who voted not to certify Joe Biden’s election as president. “AIPAC PAC is proud to support Liz Cheney” … “We deeply appreciate her strong and unwavering support for the US-Israel relationship during her entire career in public service.” Does AIPAC’s backing of Rep. Cheney undermine Donald Trump and his supporters who sought to disrupt the US Capitol during the certification of Biden’s election. Will AIPAC’s endorsement of Cheney weaken Trump’s backing of Cheney’s primary opponent? President Biden’s job approval rating has improved slightly over the past two months, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates, though he and Democrats still face challenges ahead of the midterms What are this mid-term challenges. By the numbers: Biden’s approval rating stands at 42% per the poll, five points up from February’s version of the same poll. His disapproval rating decreased since February by three points to 52%. Hacking Russia was once considered off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all. Experts anticipated a Moscow-led cyber-assault; instead, unprecedented attacks by hacktivists and criminals have wreaked havoc in Russia. This is one of the many “truths” that have been proven “false” yet only recently realized. Why has there been an equivalency, now proven incorrect, that Russia was equal to its capacity against the United States? Has America faltered in its definition of the so-called “pecking order”? Who or what has been responsible for this failed narrative? From 10:30-11:00am, DST.

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. They are an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Columnist, Carrie Seidman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune did a column in February on their efforts. (Protecting Democracy Means Standing Up For Human Rights (heraldtribune.com). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.”

Perhaps one of the most salient concerns presently is why after World War II an erroneous equivalency that elevated Russia to an equal pedestal as that of America? Does Ukraine’s struggle to survive ensure its capacity to endure the atrocities of death and destruction by Putin’s murderous assaults? Does Europe’s timid reluctance to assist Ukraine in maintaining its integrity, independence, and freedom of Ukraine undermine Ukraine’s survival? Can Russia survive if Ukraine retains its integrity? Are we witnessing a diminution of Russia if Ukraine can maintain its independence? If Russia is victorious can Europe survive? Has President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bravado embellished the prospects for a free Russia? What lessons that should have been learned after World War II were never learned? From 11-11:30am DST.

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon DST.