John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, May 16, 2022 from 10am-12Noon, DST

LEWISBORO,NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — May 16, 2022 — We open Monday’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher / Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

We begin by speaking about Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Esq., and his compelling effort to find baby formula in short supply for those who are having difficulty finding the formula and/or a compatible substitute. The process begins by directing e-mail to pfeiner@greenburghny.com, who in turn engages a volunteer force of baby formula finders. Covid-19 infection rates continue to climb exponentially despite encouraging optimism by most media outlets and the silence of most politicians. From May 1, 2, and 3 new Covid-19 cases shot up 40% to1,003, averaging 334 new cases a day. We delve into the rationale behind why many in media avoid the reality staring us in the face. And question if media is undermining best practice / precautionary conduct among its readers because they are not focused or aware of these frightening, albeit tabulated statistics? New York State COVID-19 Tracker reports Westchester County tabulated 572 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday of 6,095 tested, a positive rate of 9.1 percent. The entire mid-Hudson region reported 1,350 positive results averaging 10% positives per all 7 counties. Of note is that some schools are bringing back masks as there is an uptick in COVID-19 cases, deaths are again beginning to rise, while staffing shortages are slamming hospitals’ capacity. The U.S. will be vulnerable without more vaccine shots asserting that the booster supply is dangerously low. Pres. Biden orders flags to be flown at half staff for 1 million COVID deaths. Biden Administration and GOP clash over vaccine strategy Damian Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that defendant JEREMY SPENCE, a/k/a “Coin Signals,” was sentenced to 42 months in prison for defrauding more than 170 victims in connection with various cryptocurrency funds that he operated. SPENCE previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who imposed the most recent sentence. According to the allegations contained in the Indictment and the Complaint, court filings, and statements made in court … From November 2017 through April 2019, SPENCE solicited investors in various cryptocurrency investment pools that SPENCE had created and managed (the “Funds”). At issue is whether the “investor” can be / should be protected by regulatory agencies. Has the investor forgotten that the “buyer” must be “wary”? From 10-10:30 a.m., DST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit shares his insight on a panoply of issues / concerns,

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finnish President Sauli Niinistö during a phone call on Saturday that a Finnish application for NATO membership “could have a negative effect on Russia-Finland relations,” as per the Kremlin’s press office. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has galvanized the historically neutral countries of Sweden and Finland into seeking membership in the defensive alliance, and Russia has responded with half-veiled threats. Anticipation persists that Pres. Biden is expected to offer a partial student loan forgiveness plan, the prospect of 2 years free college, forgiving $10,000 of student debt and most recently, forgiving $50,000 in student debt. Quiet consternation persists among those who have paid or are paying their student debt. Is there a best practice solution to this concern? We contend with the growing gun violence and bigotry that brought about the death of 10 people in the City of Buffalo. Can America find the discourse, demeanor, to bring about necessary changes or is society doomed to its anger and violence to its national demise. From 10:30-11:00 a.m., DST.

Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning reflects on recent reports regarding Ukraine, Russia, Eurovision, Finland, Sweden, Turkey specifically as noted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, British military intelligence said. “Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition,” the British defense ministry said on Twitter. Since Russia’s invasion on February 24, Ukraine’s military has forced Russia’s commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv, before making rapid gains in the north-east and driving them away from the second biggest city of Kharkiv. Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the popular contest with its song Stefania, which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war, and its victory was a morale booster. “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelensky said on Facebook. “Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!” As well as losing large numbers of men and much military equipment, Russia has been hit by economic sanctions. The Group of Seven leading Western economies pledged in a statement on Saturday to “further increase economic and political pressure on Russia” and to supply more weapons to Ukraine. Moscow’s invasion, which it calls a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, has jolted European security. Kyiv and its Western allies say the fascism assertion is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for his country, a NATO member, to support enlarging the alliance because Finland and Sweden were “home to many terrorist organisations”. From 11-11:30am

The final segment is presented by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and is an introspective over the most recent news regarding Ukraine. From 11:30am – 12Noon, DST.