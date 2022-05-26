Dear Editor,

OSSINING, NY — May 26,2022 — Though I will be saddened to lose her as my Town Supervisor, I’m excited to vote for Dana Levenberg to be my next Assemblywoman. Let me tell you why.

No one works harder than Dana. In any meeting or event where you see her, she is always fully engaged, asking great questions and getting to the bottom of things. Her work ethic is only surpassed by her compassion. As a constituent, anytime I’ve needed help with anything – from getting the word out about my Talk Culture book discussion series at the Ossining Public Library, to resolving an issue regarding my property – she has always responded quickly, kindly and effectively. Dana genuinely cares about people and wants to do what’s best. Dana and her office staff do far more than other politicians that I’ve encountered when it comes to constituent service and communication.

Dana’s advocacy on a variety of issues, big and small, has made a tangible difference here in Ossining. To effectively serve a constituency as diverse as that of Ossining takes a lot of determination and diligence. I know that she will take those same skills, and the knowledge she’s gained over the course of her career, and do amazing things for the entire district. I will proudly support her in the primary and general elections, and hope you will too.

Sincerely,

Barbara Robinson

Ossining, NY