Lisa Hofflich Blasts Leaked SCOTUS Draft Opinion to Reverse Roe v. Wade

THE BRONX, NY and MOUNT VERNON, NY — May 3, 2022 — Lisa Hofflich, Democratic candidate for State Senate, today condemned the leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, obtained by Politico, that effectively would end the abortion protections under Roe v. Wade.

“Reading this draft decision last night was earth-shattering and horrifying. Women across the country, myself included, are terrified about what this means for our bodies and our right to choose. Abortion is not a cut-and-dry issue. Yet the GOP is uncorking an endless flow of problems for women who already struggle to access healthcare.

Women in at least 13 states will either face a government-mandated pregnancy or be forced to seek medical assistance across state lines – an alternative that will only make an already physically and emotionally painful procedure worse. Will anti-choice lawmakers fund access to healthcare for mothers and children? Will we finally see permanent expansions to the child tax credit, social services like Medicaid and family leave, or quality childcare? We need to call on our representatives in Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to protect equal access to reproductive rights nationwide.

This is exactly why we codified Roe v. Wade three years ago through the Reproductive Health Act. New York has been and always will be a beacon of hope for those whose rights are under attack. We have to keep that spirit up, push back, and most importantly vote. The fight doesn’t end here.

I am equally concerned about the Supreme Court’s flagrant flouting of precedents that could lay the foundation for repealing other constitutional and human freedoms. We are in danger of sliding back into the dark days of intolerance and bigotry. We cannot and we will not.”

Hofflich has pushed for the expansion of women’s rights as an activist, community leader, and government staffer. She reactivated and led the Westchester Chapter of National Organization for Women (NOW), served on the Executive Committee of NOW-NYS, and Chaired the NOW-NYS LGBTQ task force. She played a key role in passing more than two dozen bills during her time in the Assembly, with a focus on protecting women and children, including the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. Her record of fighting for women’s rights, equal pay, and protections for domestic violence victims has garnered the endorsement of NOW-NYS and Vote Mama.

About Lisa Hofflich

Hofflich, 49, has had a life-long career in public service. She recently served as Lower Hudson Valley Regional Director and Special Advisor for U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on issues related to the Asian American Pacific Islander community and human trafficking. She’s Chair of the Westchester Asian American Democratic committee.

Prior to her role in the U.S. Senate, Hofflich served as Legislative Advisor to New York State Assembly members Amy Paulin and Sandy Galef where she was instrumental in writing and pushing key legislation that led to the passage of “Walking While Trans,” “End Child Sex Trafficking,” banning salary history questions in job interviews, strengthening New York’s response to human trafficking, and ending child marriage, among over two dozen other laws.

A fellow of the United Nations Association of New York’s Worldview Institute, Hofflich was a founding coalitions member spearheading the passage of landmark state laws, including the Trafficking Victims Protection and Justice Act, the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, and the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act. She also reactivated and led the Westchester Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), served on the Executive Committee for NOW New York State and chaired the NOW New York State LGBTQ Task Force. Lisa is also a former board member and co-chaired the New York State Public Affairs Committee of the Junior Leagues.

Hofflich was three-years old when she and her parents made a harrowing escape from Vietnam to the United States during the fall of Saigon. Her father was a lieutenant in the South Vietnamese Air Force before his helicopter was shot down by enemy fire. As refugees, the Do family were resettled in North Dakota where Hofflich’s father worked as a supermarket stocker, restaurant cook and diesel mechanic. The family moved across the country out West where Hofflich spent the rest of her childhood before leaving home at age 17 to attend New York University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and worked as an investigative television news producer for CNBC, WNBC, and Consumer Reports, and an assignment editor for the nationally syndicated show EXTRA.

Hofflich resides in the Fleetwood neighborhood of Mount Vernon where she has lived 22 years with her husband and their five children who have attended Jewish day schools in Riverdale. The family belongs to CSAIR Synagogue.

