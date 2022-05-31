BRONXILLE, NY — May 30, 2022 — Good Morning and Welcome to the 100th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Commemoration – Can you believe it?

I am grateful to all who came before us in our Village for the foresight in recognizing the importance of honoring our fallen heroes with such a public demonstration of thanks.

As it is said, we don’t know them all, but we owe them all.

This morning, I welcome our clergy, our police officers, Department of Public Works Staff, our firemen, my fellow colleagues in government who are here in an incredible demonstration of bipartisanship to honor those who served, to all of the organizations who marched with us we are thrilled that you participated and you are welcome every year, our Grand Marshals, Si and Vicki Ford; 50 year residents who came back from Minnesota just for today, thank you for your decades of service to Bronxville; to our young people who are our future and finally and most importantly to our Veterans who we thank – not only for their individual service, but what they represent – what it means to have character, integrity, honor and courage. The nature of the enemy changes but we are blessed that the character of the men and women who serve and fight for America never does.

I believe we need Memorial Day to bear witness to heroes and there is no better place to find heroes than in our country’s military – past and present. Serving our country is the noblest of professions and love of country and devotion to freedom must never be deemed old fashion.

As Thackery said, “Bravery does not go out of style.”

Our Grand Marshals Si and Vicki Ford will be speaking to you later in the ceremony but I must convey the Village’s heartfelt thanks for their 50 years of service to the entire Eastchester, Tuckahoe and Bronxville community – from leadership roles at Lawrence Hospital, the Bronxville School, Janssen Hospice, Board member of the Eastchester Fire District, Town Councilwoman for 17 years, Sarah Lawrence College, Eastchester Youth Council, Christ Church, ECAP in Tuckahoe, Westchester Arts Council and dozens of additional organizations who benefited from their goodness – they are the definition of service.

Memorial Day … From soldiers shivering and starving at Valley Forge, to the doughboys in the trenches of France, to the sailors at Midway, to the platoons in the jungles of Vietnam, to mountain patrol in Afghanistan, we honor you all. Our military has demonstrated acts of courage on every continent and are laid to eternal rest all over the world.

But I do wonder if they would think we are doing enough to honor their sacrifice?

Would they be proud of the way we are conducting our lives? Thanks to their sacrifice, we don’t speak with one voice but are we listening to each other?

Thomas Jefferson spoke words more than 200 years ago that seem more needed and more powerful right at this moment in history. Jefferson said, “A difference of opinion in politics should never be permitted to enter into social intercourse or to disturb its friendships, its charities or its justice.”

Let us respect the sacrifice of those we honor today by committing to reinforce the ties that bind us, not divide us as a nation.

For in a recent Pew Research poll, Americans, as a people, were found to be more optimistic, more generous, more compassionate, more empathetic and most value togetherness more than any other citizens of the world. We are one in so many fundamental ways.

Let us ensure that America will always be the land of hope. For we are compassion. We are excellence. We are valor.

We can send a message today that to be a hero like those we honor today, we answer the call to emulate their lives of optimism, love of country and respect for our fellow man. As Daniel Webster said, “May their remembrance be as lasting as the land they so honored.”

So on this Memorial Day, may God bless those who made the ultimate sacrifice, watch over those men and women protecting us at this moment and in days past; may he comfort those who still endure the pain of loss and may he never cease to shed his grace on a United States of America.

God Bless America!

