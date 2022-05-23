New Drop Off Location for Unopened,Unused Formulas for Babies at Greenburgh Town Hall – 177 HILLSIDE AVE, WHITE PLAINS

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Esq. and Commander-in-Chief of Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Volunteer Angels.

GREENBURGH, NY — May 23, 2022 — Over a week ago a formula finder facebook page was created.  Westchester Formula Finders Buy/Trade/Sell/Give.  Over, 1300 families have signed up –helping parents obtain formulas for their babies.  Other residents have contacted me offering formulas for those in need. We have a wonderful community of residents who are more than willing to help each other.

Many of the formulas being donated are samples companies have sent to residents who don’t need them. If you have unopened formulas that you would like to donate – you can drop them off at Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Ave. I have placed a bin at the lobby of Town Hall. Residents who also need the formulas can stop by and pick up what they need.   The problem we are having–some families who got their formulas last week could be running out so we have to try to get replacements for them.

Alise Masterson, a former Greenburgh Covid Angel, organized the facebook page.  And Merav Gur of Ardsley has been very involved in matching donors with young parents. She set up an infant formula  initiative in Ardsley.  Anne Richards has also helped residents who have asked for assistance in finding formulas for their babies.  I appreciate the hard work of dedicated volunteers. So far everyone who has asked my office for help in obtaining formulas for their baby has received the formula they need.

If you make a donation of formulas it would be helpful if you could e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Let me know what you donated.  When I hear from residents who need the formula i can advise them if we have the formula they need. Since some formulas look alike but the containers have different colors, please advise of your needs or what you are donating.

We are also looking for vounteers who can search for formulas and possibly pick them up . Any formula we don’t need will be donated to a food pantry.   The goal: to make the process of getting formulas as easy with as little stress as possible.

 

