ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — May 2, 2022– Planning a campaign can be both, exciting and overwhelming at the same time. Many politicians run from one event to the next, and try to get media attention while the next election is always at the back of their mind. Yet, few have a concrete plan on how to get from wherever they are today to where they want to be on election day, in the winner’s circle.

In this personal zoom session, I will either assess your existing campaign plan, or we will develop one together. In particular, we will:

Objectively assess your chances to win and help you make an ultimate decision on whether or not to run

Help you craft a winning campaign message, which will serve as a basis for all your campaign materials

Assess how to reach your target audience to make the best use of your time and resources

Learn how to produce campaign material that give you double the effect

Explore how to not only use but dominate social media

I won dozens of election campaigns in various countries – from city councilor up to nationwide races. In this zoom session, we will apply my generic approach to winning elections to YOUR specific case. I will provide an outside view and an expert opinion. This offer includes preparation time and after the session, you will get 30 days access to my smarts to ask follow-up questions via email.

For recipients of this email, I extent the introductory price of USD 6,500 for bookings within the next week. After that, the investment for this unique opportunity will increase to USD 8,000. You can find more information here.

The post New Offering: Zoom Campaign Planning Session appeared first on Campaign Analysis.

Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned expert in winning elections. During the past years, he has won dozens of election and referendum campaigns in various countries. He tweets out two takeaways about election campaigns daily @dr_perron.

© 2022, Louis Perron.

# # #

Learn more at www.campaignanalysis.com; Twitter: @dr_perron