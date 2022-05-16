Herding has become a real challenge in politics. I think it has something to do with our society becoming more and more interconnected. With respect to polling, we observe it every election cycle in the United States when the numbers are wrong. Regarding political journalism, I am sometimes flabbergasted just how one-sided journalists report about an election or county that I profoundly know about myself or have data on.

In my consulting work, I often tell candidates and parties to do things differently from all the others. I have been on a campaign where 100% of our ads were positive, a thing that is unheard of in U.S. politics. But it takes courage to do things differently! I’m not advising to do things differently for the sake of doing it differently. And being different in itself is not necessarily better. But if it’s based on a coherent, sound strategy, it may be the way to go.

There is nothing better than trusting yourself.

