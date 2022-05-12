NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – May 13, 2022 – 10am-12Noon, DST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter is noted herein.

When calling, please share your first name so that we may respectfully address all callers by name.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/12097651

Nader Sayegh, NYS AD-90

YONKERS, NY — May 13, 2022 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (Yonkers-AD-90) attends the opening segment, from 10-11am. Discussion on the most recent issues that came before the New York State Assembly. From 10-11am, DST.

 

Publisher Hezi Aris

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris follows thereafter, from 11am-12Noon, DST.

