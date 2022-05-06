NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – May 6, 2022 – 10am-12Noon DST

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

YONKERS, NY — May 6, 2022 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (Yonkers-AD-90) attends the opening segment. We learn of the continuing focus on the race for New York State Governor,the legislation most recently passed that that still contemplated. We look into equitable apportionment of funding throughout the state, the process regarding approval for casino gambling in New York State, the educational funding formula, the cannabis approval and infrastructure mechanisms envisioned, the redistricting debacle, the election date change, the concern regarding Roe v. Wade and so much more. From 10-11am, DST.

Thereafter, Yonkers TribunePublisher/Editor Hezi Aris, reviews the latest news regarding the continuing concerns over the Russian assault on Ukraine and its ramification for Europe, the growing famine for lack of wheat and grain throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. From 11am-12Noon, DST.