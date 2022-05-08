NYS Attorney General James Calls for State Constitutional Amendment for Abortion

NEW YORK, NY — May 7, 2022 — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement today in support of amending the New York State Constitution to ensure the right to abortion under the law:

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye. No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I firmly support an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to this basic right in New York.”

