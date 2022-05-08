NYS Attorney General James Calls for State Constitutional Amendment for Abortion

eHezi Community, Governance, History, Law, New York State, People, Politics, U.S. Constitution Leave a Comment

New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

NEW YORK, NY — May 7, 2022 — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement today in support of amending the New York State Constitution to ensure the right to abortion under the law:

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye. No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I firmly support an amendment to the state constitution to protect access to this basic right in New York.”

###

SOURCE: Attorney General’s Press Office

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.