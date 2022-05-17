Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10am-12Noon DST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — May 18, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman of Econ Labor (https://www.econlabor.com/) who discusses his most recent essay – “Polarization in the U.S.: A Tale of Two Economies”. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink – “http://tobtr.com/s/12097657” this Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He can be heard every second Wednesday morning from 10-11am, DST on the Westchester On the Level broadcast. Please note that the hyperlink changes every second week and is specific to the essay discussed. Listeners are welcome to share their inquiry with respect to the topic of the subject discussed. The call-in number to the broadcast is 1-347-205-9201. When calling, whether asking a question or sharing your perspective, you will be asked to reveal for first name so that you may be addressed respectfully.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis during the second hour. From. 11am-12Noon, DST.