Public Hearing Notice: Corporation Counsel Notice – City of Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, NY — May 8, 2022 — Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following resolution, to wit:

PROPOSED RESOLUTION

A PROPOSED RESOLUTION TO REQUEST TO HONORARILY RENAME THE PORTION OF NEPPERHAN AVE. BETWEEN ODELL AVE. AND CROSS HILL AVE.

“YONKERS POLICE OFFICER HAROLD WOODS WAY”

VINCENT SPANO

City Clerk