Public Hearings -2022/2023 Proposed Budget – City Council of the City of Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — May 8, 2022 — I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on the proposed 2022/2023 City of Yonkers Capital Budget as follows:

Monday, May 9, 2022 City Council Chambers City Hall– 4th Floor 40 South Broadway Yonkers, New York 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 Auditorium Saunders High School 183 Palmer Road Yonkers, NY 10701 7:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the day of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.

LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

April 27, 2022

City of Yonkers

Summary of FY22-23 Executive Budget

Revenues

Property Taxes: $402,154,152

Special Taxes: $223,119,587

State and Federal Funding: $152,446,512

City Departments: $45,237,847

Other Revenues: $46,090,580

Appropriated Fund Balance (General): $38,923,051

Total Revenues Sub-Total: $907,971,729

Library Fund: $1,329,500

Water Fund: $51,167,871

Sewer Fund: $11,926,045

Board of Education: $395,716,128

Total Revenues: $1,368,111,273

Expenditures

City Departments: $366,291,535

Fringe Benefits: $183,266,060

Special Items: $81,589,677

Board of Education: $650,758,645

Total Operating Expenditures: $1,281,905,917

Debt Service: $86,205,356

Total Expenditures: $1,368,111,273

Revenues vs. Expenditures: -0-

Property Tax Levy

Board of Education Property Tax Levy: $264,379,050

City Property Tax Levy: $137,775,102

Total Property Tax Levy: $402,154,152

Property Tax Rate per $1000 of Assessed Valuation (AV)

Board of Education Tax Rate: $574.57 per $1,000 AV

City Tax Rate: $299.72 per $1,000 AV

Tax Rate: $874.29 per $1,000 AV

Capital Budget

City Total: $56,161,639

Board of Education Total: $30,000,000

Total: $86,161,639

The FY23 Executive Budget is available for review by the public at:

The Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701

https://www.yonkersny.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/32080