Public Hearings -2022/2023 Proposed Budget – City Council of the City of Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — May 8, 2022 — I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on the proposed 2022/2023 City of Yonkers Capital Budget as follows:
Monday, May 9, 2022
City Council Chambers
City Hall– 4th Floor
40 South Broadway
Yonkers, New York
7:00 p.m.
|Monday, May 23, 2022
Auditorium
Saunders High School
183 Palmer Road
Yonkers, NY 10701
7:00 p.m.
Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the day of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.
LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY
CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT
April 27, 2022
City of Yonkers
Summary of FY22-23 Executive Budget
Revenues
Property Taxes: $402,154,152
Special Taxes: $223,119,587
State and Federal Funding: $152,446,512
City Departments: $45,237,847
Other Revenues: $46,090,580
Appropriated Fund Balance (General): $38,923,051
Total Revenues Sub-Total: $907,971,729
Library Fund: $1,329,500
Water Fund: $51,167,871
Sewer Fund: $11,926,045
Board of Education: $395,716,128
Total Revenues: $1,368,111,273
Expenditures
City Departments: $366,291,535
Fringe Benefits: $183,266,060
Special Items: $81,589,677
Board of Education: $650,758,645
Total Operating Expenditures: $1,281,905,917
Debt Service: $86,205,356
Total Expenditures: $1,368,111,273
Revenues vs. Expenditures: -0-
Property Tax Levy
Board of Education Property Tax Levy: $264,379,050
City Property Tax Levy: $137,775,102
Total Property Tax Levy: $402,154,152
Property Tax Rate per $1000 of Assessed Valuation (AV)
Board of Education Tax Rate: $574.57 per $1,000 AV
City Tax Rate: $299.72 per $1,000 AV
Tax Rate: $874.29 per $1,000 AV
Capital Budget
City Total: $56,161,639
Board of Education Total: $30,000,000
Total: $86,161,639
The FY23 Executive Budget is available for review by the public at:
The Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701